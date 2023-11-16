Will there be a Tomodachi Game season 2? Series' renewal possibilities explored

Anime fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of Tomodachi Game season 2. Following the end of Tomodachi Game season 1, the anime made it pretty clear that the story was set to continue. Unfortunately, the anime's studio Okuruto Noboru has remained silent about the sequel season. Thus, fans are wondering if they can expect to see a sequel season for Tomodachi Game season 2.

Tomodachi Game is a Japanese manga series that was conceptualized by Mikoto Yamaguchi and written and illustrated by Yuki Sato. It was first serialized in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2013. Following a number of live-action adaptations, the series was given an anime adaptation by Okuruto Noboru in 2022.

Tomodachi Game season 2: Will there be another season?

Katagiri Yuichi as seen in the Tomodachi Game season 1 anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Yes, Tomodachi Game will most likely have a second season. Despite the fact that neither the anime studio nor the animation staff has hinted at the second season's production, the first season ended on a cliffhanger, hinting at a sequel anime season. Hence, there is a good chance that Okuruto Noboru will animate the anime's second season.

Up until now, the manga series' chapters have been compiled into 23 volumes. Out of that, the anime's first season has adapted stories from the first six volumes only. Hence, the animation staff clearly has an ample amount of source material for not just the series' second season but also other sequel anime seasons.

Manabu as seen in the Tomodachi Game season 1 anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

That said, the anime studio is yet to announce Tomodachi Game season 2. Considering that the studio is yet to air My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! and Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included, it could take quite some time before the anime studio announces any new projects.

That said, in case the studio fails to produce the second season of the series, there remains the small possibility that Tomodachi Game anime may have to switch animation studios.

While any such switch could take some time, the worst scenario for fans would be that the sequel anime season gets canceled. Although the chances of the anime getting canceled seem small, it may all come down to the series' performance and ratings worldwide.

When can fans expect Tomodachi Game season 2 to be released?

Maria Mizuse and Makoto Shibe as seen in Tomodachi Game season 1 (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Considering that the anime's first season had 12 episodes, it is probable that if the second season does get produced, it will also have the same number of episodes as the first season. Given that a 12-episode anime typically gets animated in about a year, one should expect a newly announced series to be aired a year after.

If Tomodachi Game season 2 does get announced sometime in 2024, there is a high possibility that fans can expect it to be released sometime in 2025. Therefore, the series' second season's release date may depend highly on when it gets announced by the anime studio.

