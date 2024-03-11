Call of the Night season 2 officially confirmed

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event revealed that Call of the Night season 2 has been officially confirmed. The anime confirmed the same with a new teaser visual and video. In addition, the anime confirmed the returning director and voice cast members.

Call of the Night, written and illustrated by Kotoyama, is serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The manga follows the story of Kou Yamori who gets invited by Nazuna Nanakusa to spend the night at her place. There he finds out that she is a vampire, following which Kou ends up in a series of troubling developments.

Call of the Night season 2 gets confirmed with teaser visual

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event confirmed the production of Call of the Night season 2. This was announced with a teaser visual, which was released as part of a teaser video. The teaser video has been released on the official YouTube channel of Noitamina.

Call of the Night season 2 is set to premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and on other channels. As for the streaming platforms, the anime has yet to announce them. However, fans should know that the series' first season streamed on HIDIVE.

The teaser visual features Nazuna Nanakusa and her former friend and vampire Anko Uguisu. The two characters are placed over the show’s recognizable background color palette.

In addition to the teaser visual, the anime also confirmed the return of Tomoyuki Itamura as the second season's Director. He will be directing the anime series's second season at LIDENFILMS. The director has previously directed anime like The Case Study of Vanitas, the Monogatari series, and I Want To Eat Your Pancreas.

However, Tomoyuki Itamura isn't the only person returning for the anime's second season.

Some of the returning cast members for Call of the Night season 2 are as follows:

Gen Satou as Kou Yamori

Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa

Miyuki Sawashiro as Anko Uguisu

Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai

Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo

Eri Kitamura as Niko Hirata

Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda

Naomi Ohzora as Midori Kohakobe

Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro

Kenshou Ono as Mahiru Seki

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Akihito Akiyama

Fans can expect the remaining cast and staff members to be announced soon. In addition, fans can also hope to learn the series' release window.

