Viral Hit episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 1, set for release on April 11, 2024, is expected to set the stage for this popular webtoon series. It is centered around the character of Hobin Yoo, whose insecurities and scrawny features hide a very capable individual who starts to become a lot more prominent because of his NewTuber channel focused on fighting.

Hobin initially struggles a lot when it comes to the physical department and gets defeated several times, but the more time progresses, the more he gets the hang of it. Furthermore, his constant growth also leads to the growth of his channel, resulting in interesting fights, highlighting his improvement.

Therefore, Viral Hit episode 1 is likely to establish the setting, the character of Hobin Yoo, and the reasons behind him forming a NewTuber channel to gain prominence.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 1.

Viral Hit episode 1 release date and time

Yoo Ho-bin in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru).

Viral Hit episode 1 will be released next Thursday, April 11, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, April 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, April 10 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, April 10 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, April 11

Fans in Japan interested in following Hobin and his adventures on his NewTuber channel can watch the series on Fuji TV, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Premise of the series

Hobin Yoo is a scrawny teenage boy who wants to make a name for himself online, so he decides to create a NewTuber channel and starts making videos about fighting. Since he has no experience in the area, he constantly gets beaten up and has to go through a lot of trials and tribulations before he gets the hang of things.

Furthermore, the story also shows Hobin going through some major problems with other streamers, such as blackmailing, bullying, and more. The story focuses not only on the nature of fighting and what it takes to fight in real life, but also on the ups and downs of streaming, which has become a fairly prevalent topic in this day and age.

As the series progresses, Hobin becomes viral online because of him being the guy who fights people on his channel. That is the basis of the story, and while it is fairly straightforward, the webtoon has several twists and turns that make it fairly immersive.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 1?

More photos of Viral Hit (Image via Okuruto Noboru).

There is a good chance that Viral Hit episode 1 will focus heavily on establishing the characters, the world, and the nature of Hobin's NewTuber channel throughout the series. It is also very likely that viewers will witness his first fight and the challenges that come with running this type of channel.

