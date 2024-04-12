Viral Hit episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 2, which will be released on Thursday, April 18, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Ho-bin, a young man who is struggling with life, trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment while also being constantly bullied by his classmates.

The first episode focuses heavily on the issues Yoo goes through with his bully, Woo Ji-hyuk, who is all too eager to beat him and humiliate the protagonist. However, everything changes when they get into a fight, which is captured on their NewTuber channel, giving Yoo a lot of money and an advantage over Woo as the episode progresses.

Viral Hit episode 2 is likely to expand on this situation and introduce new characters to advance the story.

Viral Hit episode 2 release date and time

Viral Hit episode 2 will be released on Thursday, April 18, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, April 17 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, April 17 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 17 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 17 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, April 17 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, April 17 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, April 18

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 2?

Fans in Japan interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel can watch the series on Fuji TV, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

Episode 1 squarely focused on establishing Yoo's life and the many struggles he goes through on a daily basis. This includes having to study and work to pay for his mother's cancer treatment while being repeatedly beaten to a pulp by several bullies at his school, including Woo Ji-hyuk.

Woo, in particular, proves to be Yoo's biggest bully and even goes as far as entering the latter's home and demanding that he stream the heated exchange. The situation escalates greatly, with Yoo even allowing Woo to use his mother's bank account to get the money for his NewTuber channel until they start fighting one another while being recorded.

Yoo does win at the end and manages to even make a lot of money because of the fight since the video got millions of views. Woo wants a cut and also to get his reputation back since now the people he bullied are not scared of him. Eventually, both reached an agreement to record more fights to make money, although Yoo was very clear that he was going to get the vast majority of the profits.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 2?

Viral Hit episode 2 will likely focus on the next stage of Yoo and Woo's lives as NewTubers. It is also highly probable that the episode will feature new characters who will fight, as well as other people who will be involved in the story as it progresses.

