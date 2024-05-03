Viral Hit episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 5, which will be released on Thursday, May 9, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Ho-bin, a young man who is struggling with life, trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment while also being constantly bullied by his classmates.

The most recent episode focused on Yoo's relationship with Bomi and the various challenges he's faced in connecting with her, as well as dealing with the side effects of his new channel. Furthermore, episode 4 showed him hitting rock bottom after being defeated in a fight, to the point where it appears that the character is unable to progress, at least not in the way he thought he could because he became complacent.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 5.

Viral Hit episode 5 release date and time

Hobin in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 5 will be released on Thursday, May 9, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, May 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, May 8 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 8 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, May 8 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, May 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, May 8 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, May 9

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 5?

Jihyeok Woo in the latest episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused heavily on Yoo trying to get closer to Bomi, although he continues to struggle from a social perspective. However, the bulk of the episode highlighted how Bomi does care about him and how they are getting closer as a potential couple.

Another major aspect of the episode saw the protagonist dealing with his newfound success, which also meant confronting the consequences of that fame. This included Pakgo and his goons harassing him and Bomi during their time together, resulting in a fight that Hobin eventually lost, leading to a low point for the character at the time.

The most standout moment of the episode, however, was probably Hobin's reaction to the beating he received. While not stated in the episode by the character, it is very clear that he realized he was being complacent with his training, so he decided to work harder, not only for his channel but for those he cares about, such as Bomi.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 5?

Hobin in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 5 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber and his efforts to improve his social skills, particularly when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. It is also highly probable that the episode will feature new characters who will fight, as well as others who will become involved in the story as it progresses.

