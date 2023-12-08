Was Obito an anti-hero in Naruto? Explored

Naruto is known for its vast universe and the wide range of characters that come with it. These characters vary quite a lot, not only in terms of design but also in terms of their personalities and other traits. One such character who is incredibly popular is Obito Uchiha. He was a major antagonist in the anime and manga series.

Despite being an antagonist for the longest time, he managed to come to his senses and side with the good guys in the fight against evil. The concluding events of the story raised an important question among fans: Is Obito an anti-hero in the Naruto series?

Yes, Obito is an anti-hero in the Naruto series. Let’s take a closer look at his life and defining moments in the animanga series.

Taking a look at Obito’s life to understand why he was an anti-hero in the Naruto series

Obito Uchiha wasn’t the most talented shinobi when he was a child, but he held his ground against the likes of Kakashi Hatake. He was tutored by the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, and wanted to become the Hokage someday. He trained hard and had petty squabbles with Kakashi, whom he viewed as his rival. The two were paired with Rin Nohara and often went on various missions together.

On one fateful mission, Rin was separated from the group, and Obito wanted to rescue her. In a turn of events, Obito awoke his Sharingan and then pushed Kakashi away from a falling boulder. This boulder crushed the entirety of Obito’s right side.

Luckily, he was saved by Madara Uchiha, while Konohagakure presumed his death and declared him a war hero. Obito trained and attempted to regain his strength.

Rin's death changed Obito's world views and turned him into a villain (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zetsu warned Obito and informed him that his former comrades were in danger. He was shocked to see that Rin Nohara died at Kakashi’s hands. He felt betrayed, and his worldview changed. Madara orchestrated the aforementioned events to get Obito on his side. Madara’s plans to put everyone in an Infinite Tsukuyomi depended on Obito, who, therefore, manipulated him to a great extent.

Obito soon became the prime antagonist of the Naruto series. He was one of the biggest instigators of the Fourth Great Ninja War. Hatred breeds violence, and the war took place due to misunderstanding and manipulation.

Naruto’s efforts played a huge role, and Obito came back to his senses. In the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki, Obito played a significant role that helped the shinobis beat a literal God.

Obito’s evil actions in the Naruto series were all due to deceit. Someone who was on the path to becoming a potential Hokage went on to start a war. When he learned the truth behind the events that took place, Obito turned over a new leaf.

While battling Kaguya, he sacrificed his life and entrusted his will to Naruto, hoping that he would be able to defeat her. If not for his efforts, Kaguya Otsutsuki could have changed the fate of humanity in an instant.

This is why we believe that Obito Uchiha was an anti-hero in the anime and manga series.

