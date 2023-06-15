We asked an AI if Luffy's Gear 5 in One Piece can rival Naruto's Baryon Mode (& the answer was unexpected)

One Piece and Naruto fans have been engaging in verse battles ever since the inception of these series. The respective shows’ protagonists, Luffy and Naruto, are often compared in these battles, especially after the Straw Hat's Gear 5 abilities were revealed. This was a significant talking point for the One Piece fanbase as it gave Luffy an incredible power-up.

Meanwhile, the pride of the Uzumaki clan is known for his Baryon Mode. He single-handedly took on an Otsutsuki and beat him with little to no effort. However, he paid a heavy price for this power-up, leading to the death of his dear friend and Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama. This time, Google Bard, an AI chatbot, compared the two characters in a hypothetical matchup. The answer certainly surprised us and here’s why.

Google Bard attempts to compare One Piece’s Luffy in Gear 5 and Naruto in Baryon Mode to determine the outcome

The AI chatbot’s answer to the question was as follows:

"It is possible that Luffy in Gear 5 Hito Hito No Mi: Model Nika could beat Naruto in Baryon Mode. Both characters have incredible power, but they also have their own weaknesses."

The chatbot then went on to describe some of Luffy’s abilities in the One Piece series:

“Luffy's Gear 5 abilities give him the power to transform into a rubber god, granting him incredible strength, speed, and durability. He can also stretch his body to any length and shape, and even create clones of himself. However, Luffy's Gear 5 is a very new form, and it is not clear how long he can maintain it. Additionally, Luffy is not very experienced in using his Gear 5 abilities, which could give Naruto an advantage.”

Following this, Bard went on to talk about Naruto’s abilities in his Baryon mode:

“Naruto's Baryon Mode gives him the power to transform his chakra into pure energy, which he can use to attack his enemies with incredible force. He is also much faster and stronger than he is in his normal form. However, Naruto's Baryon Mode is a very draining form, and he will eventually run out of chakra. Additionally, Naruto is not very experienced in using his Baryon Mode, which could give Luffy an advantage.”

To end the suspense, Google Bard went on to give the verdict once again, and this time it also spoke about other variables that could affect the fight:

“Ultimately, the battle between Luffy and Naruto would likely come down to who could land the first critical hit. If Luffy was able to land a punch on Naruto's vital points, he could potentially kill him. However, if Naruto was able to use his Baryon Mode to its full potential, he could likely defeat Luffy.”

Final thoughts

While the chatbot did a good job of comparing the two characters, there is one thing it didn’t account for - the price of Baryon Mode. Undoubtedly, the AI chatbot mentioned that the Baryon Mode drains a lot from the user, but it didn’t talk about Kurama’s fate in the series. The reason why the Nine-Tailed Beast used it as a last-ditch resort was because it could kill the user.

In the Boruto series, Kurama sacrificed his life so that Naruto could come out of it alive. Whereas Luffy in Gear 5 doesn’t have such dire consequences, and he could beat the Seventh Hokage by dragging the fight. As such, the Straw Hat Pirates' captain will most likely emerge victorious in this hypothetical battle.

