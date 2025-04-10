What is Bleach High School Warfare? Everything to know about the project

Bleach High School Warfare has been a trending topic in that franchise's community for the last few days, since author Tite Kubo published on April 1 a set of illustrations of the female cast dressed as Japanese high school students.

Ad

This was released on Kubo's social media platforms with the description "Happy April Fools' Day!" and an announcement of a light novel series written by Ryohgo Narita, who also made the franchise's Can't Fear Your Own World novel trilogy.

These illustrations took the fandom by storm, leading to a lot of fanarts, with a lot of people wondering if the Bleach High School Warfare project is a reality or simply an April Fools' Day joke made by the author. It is difficult to say at the moment, but this highlights the renaissance that the series is enjoying in recent years, and it wouldn't be exaggerated to see this happening for a variety of reasons.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining what the Bleach High School Warfare project is

Expand Tweet

Ad

In recent years, mangaka Tite Kubo has been posting illustrations of the cast as part of a high school setting every April 1, with the most recent one featuring several female characters, titled Bleach High School Warfare.

These illustrations were also coupled with the author's announcement of this project as a light novel series written by Ryogo Narita of Can't Fear Your Own World and the Fate series fame.

As mentioned earlier, Kubo posted on April Fools' Day, and a lot of fans have theorized that this announcement was simply a joke while also playing with the Thousand-Year Blood War moniker through a high school lens.

Ad

Therefore, there is a chance that this project might not happen and is simply the author giving the fans some illustrations of their favorite female characters, such as Yoruichi Shihoin, Rukia Kuchiki, Orihime Inoue, and more.

However, on the other hand, Ryohgo Narita started his serialization with the Fate franchise through a post that was intended to be an April Fools' Day joke, so there is a precedent. If anything, it could also be argued that this post, played out as a joke, could work as a way to gauge the fans' reaction and see if this project would be to their liking.

Ad

What this represents for the franchise

Nel with multiple female antagonists of the series (Image via Shueisha and Tite Kubo)

The Bleach High School Warfare project, as mentioned in the posts, is meant to be an alternate take on the series, with the cast living their lives as high school students, as evidenced by the illustrations.

Ad

While there is no certainty that this is ever going to see the light of day, it highlights the renaissance of the franchise in recent years, thanks to the Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot.

Moreover, the Bleach High School Warfare idea is not the only one present at the moment when it comes to the franchise. With the anime, the possibility of the Hell arc in the manga, the Burn The Witch spinoff that happens in the same universe, the Bleach Rebirth of Souls video game, and even desire from the fandom for a new faithful adaptation of the manga, the series is enjoying a resurgence.

Ad

Final thoughts

Bleach High School Warfare doesn't seem certain to become a project because of the context of its publication, although the illustrations were already well received by the fandom. It remains to be seen whether Tite Kubo and Ryogo Narita decide to move forward with this project.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More