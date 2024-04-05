What chapter does Solo Leveling anime end? Where to pick up the Manhwa after the anime, Explained

The Solo Leveling anime concluded with its final episode not too long ago. Initial speculations regarding the episode count turned out to be true, with A-1 Pictures electing to end the first season with 12 episodes. To further brighten fans' day, a second season has been announced as well.

But coming back to the finale, the studio did a fantastic job drawing the curtains on an epic battle and Sung Jin-Woo's new abilities. The animation, soundtrack and fight choreography were great and did well to heighten every moment.

With the season now over, there is a lingering interest as to what chapter the Solo Leveling anime ended on.

Which chapter did the Solo Leveling anime end on?

To answer the first bit, the Solo Leveling anime drew to a close on chapter 45. The final episode adapted chapter 41 to 45 and concluded with the reveal of Sung Jin-Woo's newest abilities — Shadow Extraction and Shadow Storage.

Entering the "Job Change Quest" pit him against amoured-type Magic Beasts in the first bout, against Igris the Blood Red Commander in the second, and another wave of Knights and Mages in the final round. Defeating each and every enemy led to him receiving bonus points and rewards.

But the most important was his title — initially "Necromancer", which then upgraded to "Shadow Monarch" due to all the bonuses. Nonetheless, he received an incredible power that allowed him call upon the shadows of foes he vanquished in battle to "Arise" and join his Shadow Army.

A-1 Pictures' masterstroke of ending the Solo Leveling anime on such a cliffhanger builds immense anticipation and hype for the second season. Titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow is set to arrive later in 2024, with no official date being disclosed yet.

Where will the Manhwa continue from?

Season 2 announced for 'Solo Leveling' anime (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

As mentioned, the Solo Leveling anime ended on chapter 45 of the Manhwa. For those interested, the anime is expected to pick up from chapter 46 and continue the story. With his newfound abilities, Jin-Woo is now stronger than he ever was and has likely ascended through the Hunter Ranking System.

Chapter 46 features Jin-Woo back home with the next item on the agenda being Sung Jinah's parent-teacher conference. It is also where readers will be formally introduced to the hooded girl who attended Jin-Woo and Jinho's raids, Han Song-Yi. While she may only be a supporting character, she is important to the story regardless.

Judging by the episode count and pacing that the studio has chosen, the second season could be similar. In essence, the anime will likely adapt the manhwa somewhere till chapter 90/91. This is sufficient to cover the Jeju Island Arc and introduce the much-awaited Beru.

But that remains to be seen, considering that no official confirmation has been received yet.

