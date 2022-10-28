What episode is the Time Skip in Black Clover? Explained

As seen in Black Clover, Time Skip is a device used to further the plot of a story. It usually covers events like training and later might be referenced in the story. Sometimes Time Skip is not shown in the manga, just exclusively in the anime, as seen in Black Clover.

With the jump forward in Yuki Tabata's series, fans have been left wondering - What episode is the Time Skip in Black Clover?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Everything about the Time Skip

What episode is the Time Skip?

The Time Skip occurs in episode 158, titled Dawn of Hope and Despair (chapter 229 of the manga). It occurs between arc number eight, i.e., Elf Reincarnation Arc, and number nine, i.e., Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc. It is a relatively short Time skip that lasts only for six months.

During these six months, the Magic Knights train and prepare themselves for a fight against the mages of the Heart Kingdom. Asta, a member of the Black Bulls, trains to master anti-magic under the Spirit Guardians. All other members achieve a considerable power boost with unique abilities on display later in the story.

What happens during the six months?

In truth, the events of Time Skip have not been revisited in detail during the Black Clover story. However, one can notice the effects of the six-month-long training session. The biggest difference is that each character appears older and more mature at this point. Their outfits have been tweaked as well.

Not only that, as mentioned earlier, training has dramatically improved their abilities and control of their magic. Asta's growth is visible in the first half of Black Clover's ninth arc.

This part opens in the Grand Magic Zone, a large structure powered by people's mana to move across the belt. The structure was a moving fortress called "Candelo" that needed people's mana to power it and was quickly running out of the same. Soldiers brought people into the fortress to continue replenishing its mana supply.

In simple terms, the Spade Kingdom was treating its citizens as expendable items. As the soldiers brought more people in, Asta arrived. Witnessing the harsh treatment being meted out, he quickly began to take out every soldier he laid eyes upon. Soon, he was confronted by the captain heading the soldiers.

After a brief back-and-forth dialogue, the two engaged in battle. The captain managed to pull off a blow and poison the white-haired boy. Scoffing at Asta's weakness, the captain was left surprised when Asta drew his Demon Destroyer Sword and reversed the effect of Basilisk Breath.

In a fit of rage at what the Spade Kingdom was doing, Asta used his Demon Slayer Sword: Black Divider to split the fortress into two halves. This was just a glimpse at how much Asta grew and what the training did for him.

