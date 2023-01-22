What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1073

Following the incredibly shocking events of Chapter 1072, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on One Piece Chapter 1073. Unfortunately, the official release is still several days away, which means fans will have to wait a while to find out what's next.

What’s worse is that there’s currently no verifiable spoiler information available for One Piece Chapter 1073. While this information will be released in the coming days, the ever-impatient fandom for the series has already begun discussing what they hope and expect to see in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what fans can most likely expect from One Piece Chapter 1073.

One Piece Chapter 1073 likely to go in one of two major directions

What to expect?

Dengekivinsmoke 🇲🇦 @dengekivinsmoke #ONEPIECE1072

#ONEPIECE1073



Now it makes SENSE....ROCKS MEMBER with HAKI and ROKUSHIKI (and potentially a DF) Now it makes SENSE....ROCKS MEMBER with HAKI and ROKUSHIKI (and potentially a DF) #ONEPIECE1072 #ONEPIECE1073 Now it makes SENSE....ROCKS MEMBER with HAKI and ROKUSHIKI (and potentially a DF) https://t.co/pnw8vjaMpe

Following the reveal of Stussy’s origins and the setup for Bonney viewing her father’s memories, there are two general paths that One Piece Chapter 1073 could go down. The first would be a focus on Bonney and Kuma, possibly even showing readers the memories that Bonney herself is set to see.

This would likely parlay into a full-on Kuma or Bonney flashback or possibly even one which focuses time on both Kuma’s individual memories and those he has with Bonney. Fans will likely discover why he is known as Tyrant, as well as the mysterious mission that Dr. Vegapunk claims prevents him from reversing Kuma's transformation.

If fans discover this, and they are correct in their assumption that it has something to do with Kuma's presence at the Red Line, One Piece Chapter 1073 will likely conclude with a focus on the real Kuma. Fans may finally see him find a way to climb the Red Line while avoiding the soldiers' gunfire, possibly utilizing his Devil Fruit abilities, and even reach Mariejois again if that is his objective.

VaderSenpai251 @BwalyaHumphrey5 #Onepiece1073 tbh I seriously have no idea where the story's going each and every chapter it's twist after twist. #onepieceisgoated #Onepiece1073 tbh I seriously have no idea where the story's going each and every chapter it's twist after twist. #onepieceisgoated https://t.co/vl3jTy16UM

Another major route the issue could go down is one following CP0’s Stussy, who was revealed to be a clone of former Rocks Pirates member Miss Buckingham Stussy. It is widely speculated among fans that Stussy is a clone of Buckin, the mother of Edward Weevil and rumored lover of Whitebeard, Weevil's father.

If this is true, one angle the issue could take is focusing on Buckin, either in the past or in the present. This would prove the widely held fan theory, and shed light on whether or not Edward Weevil is Whitebeard's son. Another popular fan theory suggests he is a genetically modified clone of Whitebeard.

Nevertheless, the issue would likely confirm or deny all of this in one way or another. The other option the issue might take is a focus on the Stussy clone herself, likely starting at her “birth” and following her life throughout. This would likely lead back to the present, where a brief conversation between Lucci and Stussy would establish her as Dr. Vegapunk's unknown ally and a definitive traitor to CP0 and the World Government.

However, this is all speculative, with no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1073 currently available. That being said, the issue is likely to involve at least one of the two above general scenarios.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes