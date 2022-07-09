What to expect in One Punch Man Chapter 168

The One Punch Man fanbase is anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter as the highly anticipated Saitama vs Garou fight is still ongoing. There has been a lot of progress, and the community is actively taking part in numerous discussions about what might happen in the upcoming chapter of the series.

Given how the story is developing, it appears like the fight between Garou and Saitama is drawing to a close. As predicted earlier, Blast and his comrades were forced to intervene during this fight. Let’s take a look at the possible events that fans can expect in chapter 168 of One Punch Man.

Note: The article contains major spoilers from One Punch Man manga. This article is speculative in nature since it explores fan theories pertaining to the plot of the series.

One Punch Man chapter 168: What can fans anticipate in this chapter?

Before we get into the possible events fans can expect in the upcoming chapter, let’s have a quick recap of the latest chapter. Garou and Saitama’s Serious Punch were about to cause a ton of disturbance to the planet, and Blast, with the help of his comrades, intervened. They were able to transport Saitama and Garou to Io, one of Jupiter’s moons. Garou was able to open portals and managed to implement the fighting styles of Silver Fang and Blast along with his nuclear fission. Saitama was able to take it and he even managed to grab Garou’s portals with ease.

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents #OnePunchMan

SAITAMA HAS MF DONE IT. No translations yet but RAWS HAVE SHOWN HIM DOING THE “SERIOUS TABLE FLIP” SHATTERING THE PLANET THEY WERE IN SAITAMA HAS MF DONE IT. No translations yet but RAWS HAVE SHOWN HIM DOING THE “SERIOUS TABLE FLIP” SHATTERING THE PLANET THEY WERE IN #OnePunchMan SAITAMA HAS MF DONE IT. No translations yet but RAWS HAVE SHOWN HIM DOING THE “SERIOUS TABLE FLIP” SHATTERING THE PLANET THEY WERE IN😳🔥 https://t.co/9BnHIbtJNp

The highlight of the manga chapter was Saitama’s Serious Table Flip, which shattered the entire surface of the moon. The two continued to duke it out, and it seems like the fight will continue at least for another chapter or two. There have been numerous fan theories about how the plot will progress from here on.

Considering how this show has been written, there are numerous jokes about Saitama using a move like Serious Series: Serious Fart. While a good chunk of the community might joke about this, there is a high chance the fight will continue the same way. Saitama will continue using Serious Punches and Serious Moves like the Table Flip. However, he is still fighting with one hand, and Garou is keeping up. If the One Punch Man protagonist decided to toss the core aside and swore to avenge him, Garou would be defeated in an instant.

Despite taking some damage, it doesn’t seem like Garou’s attacks are affecting him. Assuming the Caped Baldy decides to end the fight in the upcoming chapter, fans can expect Blast and his comrades to have a conversation with Saitama. It’s unlikely that this might occur immediately in the next chapter, but fans can expect this in the future. Chapter 168 will focus on the fight between both these characters, and new moves will be shown as well. Garou will try his best to copy Saitama’s moves, and none of his attacks will impact Saitama.

There is a slight possibility that Garou might force Saitama to use both his hands. If it goes to that extent, there is nothing that can save Garou from Saitama, and it’s unlikely he’ll survive for long.

