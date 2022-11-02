What to expect in One Punch Man Chapter 173?

As announced by manga author Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man chapter 173 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12 am JST. The mangaka has kept up with his pattern of releasing new chapters on Thursdays, as the manga's latest chapter will be released after nearly two weeks.

In the meantime, one can speculate on what is set to happen in future chapters. Given how manga author Yusuke Murata has faithfully followed the original webcomic by ONE in the past few chapters, it is only a matter of referencing the original.

So, as fans wait with bated breath for the release of the next chapter, what can they expect from it?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic.

Saitama meets new neighbors, Fubuki's possible appearance, and more

Sweet Mask shuts down a new idol group

Sweet Mask as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fans can expect Sweet Mask to make an appearance in One Punch Man chapter 173 as he will be at Handsome Castle reviewing a new idol group, Soda Pop Boys. The company was set to launch a new idol group with two C-Class heroes to gain some traction.

However, Sweet Mask, who was now a fan of Saitama, shuts down the group immediately calling them imitations and copy cats of the original, i.e., himself.

Metal Knight learns about Saitama's strength

Metal Knight as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Metal Knight, aka Professor Bofoi, the man who created the Defense System at the Hero Association, will come to know about Caped Baldy's strength. He reviewed the surveillance footage to find out how easily Caped Baldy was able to take down all his robots, including the ones which were at Level 10.

Following that, he even looked through the Hero Association's database to get a clear look at his accomplishments, but there was nothing special about them. But the footage itself was enough for Metal Knight to believe that Saitama is stronger if not as strong as S-Class heroes.

Saitama meets his new neighbors at Hero Association Apartment Complex

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

After his apartment got destroyed, Saitama decided to move into the Hero Association Apartment Complex where all heroes, S-Class and above, can live for free.

In One Punch Man chapter 173, his neighbors try to heckle him, during which Saitama unknowingly riles them up. Forte is set to challenge Saitama for a fight outside, and the loser of the battle will have to keep Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover as their pets.

Fubuki could make her appearance in One Punch Man chapter 173

Fubuki getting out of a car (Image via Yusuke Murata)

As Forte and Saitama go out for their fight, the fight is quickly interrupted. Fubuki's car happens to hit Forte, knocking him down. She was there to pick up Saitama to go question Psykos with her.

Fubuki wanted to know about her "Third Eye" ability. However, she wants the questioning to be done quickly as her sister Tatsumaki could be on the move to kill Psykos.

While it is still doubtful that Fubuki would appear in One Punch Man chapter 173, given the duration of the fight between Saitama and Forte, Yusuke Murata could decide to end chapter 173 with Fubuki's appearance.

Poll : 0 votes