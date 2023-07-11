What to Expect from Oshi No Ko Chapter 124?

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST. Following the controversial chapter that was published previously, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw Gorou Amamiya as Aqua reuniting with Sarina Tendouji as Ruby. Ruby instantly shared all her problems with Aqua, telling him how she had to hide her true self to become an idol. That's when Aqua told her how her personality as Sarina was radiant enough to become an idol. Following that, Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou's promise to her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124: Major spoilers to expect

Aqua may address Gorou's promise in Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Aqua Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

After Ruby reminded Aqua about Gorou Amamiya's promise to Sarina Tendouji, he will most certainly respond to her in the upcoming chapter. Given that the two were reincarnated as siblings, it is very unlikely that Aqua will have a positive reaction to the situation. He will most likely refuse to go through with the promise, given their circumstances.

However, if Aqua does react positively to Ruby's suggestion, there is a good chance that he plans to use her naivety to help him create a good movie. Thus, he may make her part of his plan, and act affectionately towards her. However, given how controversial this could be, manga author Aka Akasaka may decide to go another route.

Ruby may reveal the intention behind her suggestion

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering how Gorou and Sarina reincarnated as siblings, the chances of Ruby herself wanting a relationship with Aqua seem low. Thus, there remains the possibility that she was joking to see his reaction.

This could be followed by Ruby getting a new resolve as she has completed her goal of finding the doctor. Now, she could finally join Aqua to take revenge on their biological father Hikaru Kamiki. Given that Ruby was unaware of his identity, Aqua might reveal the same to her.

The filming may finally begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 124

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Given that the previous chapter ended in such a controversial manner, manga author Aka Akasaka may choose to leave fans on a cliffhanger. He may want to reveal Aqua's response to Ruby's suggestion via a flashback in the future. Thus, he may tailor the story to feature the filming for the movie beginning in Oshi no Ko chapter 124.

If the filming does begin in Oshi no Ko chapter 124, fans can expect several characters to return to the story. It has been some time since Akane Kurokawa appeared in the manga. Hence, the upcoming chapter could reveal what she has been up to all this time, as she may have taken some steps to stop Aqua's plan to kill his father.

Oshi no Ko chapter 124 will release on Thursday, July 20, at 12 am JST.

