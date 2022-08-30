What to expect from Tokyo Revengers chapter 267?

Tokyo Revengers fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter to come out. Currently, the series focuses on the fight between Mikey and Takemichi on the train tracks, and the upcoming chapter will most likely continue this fight.

The latest chapter had a ton of elements that fans enjoyed. However, Ken Wakui is expected to provide some clarity concerning a few panels from chapter 266.

A topic that is being discussed on numerous social media platforms and forums is Mikey’s Dark Impulses, as readers have witnessed Mikey’s destructive capabilities when his Dark Impulses consume him.

Fans want to know if Takemichi will be able to help Mikey snap out of his Dark Impulses at some point in the Tokyo Revengers manga. Let’s look at what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in the article unless otherwise stated.

Diago/Bald Nami @Springtrap211th

(sorry ) "Mikey Looks Back at him saying "Why Did you stand up....With That Beaten Up Body Of Yours, Did You Really Think You Stand A Chance To Win Against Me?" Coming off the backstory we see TAKEMICHI STANDING BACK UP LETS GOOOOO YESSSIIIRRRRR(sorry) "Mikey Looks Back at him saying "Why Did you stand up....With That Beaten Up Body Of Yours, Did You Really Think You Stand A Chance To Win Against Me?" Coming off the backstory we see TAKEMICHI STANDING BACK UP LETS GOOOOO YESSSIIIRRRRR(sorry🗿💀) "Mikey Looks Back at him saying "Why Did you stand up....With That Beaten Up Body Of Yours, Did You Really Think You Stand A Chance To Win Against Me?" https://t.co/568vpA9sM2

Tokyo Revengers chapter 267: Will Takemichi be able to snap Mikey out of his Dark Impulses?

Highlights from chapter 266

Before we get into what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter, let’s look at some of the highlights from the previous chapter.

The previous chapter featured Mikey destroying Takemichi. The Cry Baby Hero doesn’t seem to give up despite being badly injured. During the fight, Mikey asked Takemichi why he continued to stand up, and that’s when Takemichi said he made a promise to Mikey in the future. Takemichi wanted all of his friends to live a peaceful life, and that included Mikey as well.

only i can save you 💙 @takemichicult takemichi went from thinking mikey doesn’t need him to acknowledging that he’s the only one who can ever save mikey purr takemichi went from thinking mikey doesn’t need him to acknowledging that he’s the only one who can ever save mikey purr https://t.co/7Icx6RnHuk

However, the focus of this chapter in Tokyo Revengers was the panel that showed Takemichi having a vision of Mikey kicking him in the face. He has had visions before that allowed him to anticipate certain moves. However, this time, Takemichi’s vision was quite late, and he couldn’t dodge Mikey’s kick.

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers chapter 267?

The upcoming chapter of Tokyo Revengers will likely continue the fight that is taking place between Mikey and Takemichi. While that happens, Takemichi will probably attempt to help Mikey snap out of his Dark Impulses. Another thing that fans can expect is that the upcoming chapter will most likely shed some light on Takemichi’s vision.

It is possible that Takemichi was too slow and couldn’t avoid Mikey’s kick because of his injuries. However, it doesn’t make sense from a writer’s point of view. Therefore, Wakui might reveal or add another layer to the concept of time leaping by tying it with the timing of Takemichi’s vision.

Miyumi @Miyumi_Manji @rynnadtya_ @king150900 I think he was able to interpret chapter by frame and last chapter. So we can be sure that Takemichi zoabzcy has more vision and that he will be able to predict Mikey's movements. For that we got nothing else @rynnadtya_ @king150900 I think he was able to interpret chapter by frame and last chapter. So we can be sure that Takemichi zoabzcy has more vision and that he will be able to predict Mikey's movements. For that we got nothing else

The upcoming chapter of Tokyo Revengers should also give the readers an idea of whether or not Takemichi is making any progress with Mikey’s Dark Impulses.

With how things are going, it seems like Takemichi is the only one who can help Mikey with this issue. The series is in its final arc, so resolving Mikey’s Dark Impulses could be the perfect way to end the series. If that’s the case, it’s unlikely that the next chapter will conclude by resolving this issue.

That being said, a few fans believe the timing will not have much relevance to the plot. Instead, Takemichi might be able to predict Mikey’s movements and keep up with his attacks in the next chapter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

