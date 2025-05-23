What happened to Naruto's Truth Seeking Orbs after the final battle? Explained

With the Naruto anime series concluding in 2017, fans of the show have been wondering about some of the questions left unanswered or vaguely sorted out by the end. With the Fourth Shinobi World War being the climax of the anime series, fans have seemingly focused more on the aspects in and around this arc.

One of the most intriguing things shown during the series' climax were the Truth Seeking Orbs, and fans were interested to know what happened to the Orbs after Sasuke and Naruto's fight. During the final battle, Naruto's Truth Seeking Orbs eventually disappeared while fighting against Sasuke, and they were never seen again in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime and manga series.

Naruto losing his Truth Seeking Orbs in the series, explored

After being granted the Six Paths Sage Mode by Hagoromo, Naruto used his newfound powers to fight in the Fourth Shinobi World War. Initially, he was able to conjure nine Truth Seeking Orbs, which were mostly used up throughout the war, primarily in his battles against Kaguya Otsutsuki and Madara Uchiha.

Later on, as he was seen facing Sasuke in the final battle, he only had three orbs remaining. During this battle, he used the orbs to defend against Sasuke's attacks, and this was when the orbs were last seen. As Sasuke fired his Indra's arrow, Naruto countered using his Tailed Beast Bomb and Rasen Shuriken combo, ending in a massive explosion as the attacks clashed.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the protagonist lost his Six Paths Sage Mode, also losing the orbs in the process. As the orbs cannot be created anew once destroyed, they were lost forever after the battle.

What are the Truth Seeking Orbs and their origin, explained

The Truth Seeking Orbs in the Naruto series are exclusive to those who can awaken the Six Paths Senjutsu - a special type of senjutsu used by Hagoromo Otsutsuki (aka the Sage of Six Paths) as well as his younger brother Hamura. Due to the high density of chakra present in the orbs, they can be shaped into a variety of forms.

While Hagoromo and Hamura possessed the power naturally, others were able to obtain it after becoming the Ten Tails' Jinchuriki, like Obito Uchiha, or by receiving it directly from Hagoromo, like Naruto Uzumaki did. The orbs can also be obtained by those who enter the Tenseigan Chakra Mode. While these are the several methods to obtain them, the number of orbs varies from user to user.

When not in use, the Truth Seeking Orbs usually float behind the user's back in a circular formation, with the exceptions being Obito, Hamura, and Hagoromo. The Truth Seeking Orbs encompass the powers of all five basic natures–Fire, Wind, Lightning, Earth, and Water–and thus surpass the powers of both Kekkei Genkai and Kekkei Tota.

Upon combining all the natures within the orbs, a variety of effects can be produced. They can turn anything they touch to dust, nullify any ninjutsu, and they can even negate the effects of the Reanimation Jutsu. However, they cannot nullify senjutsu, because as per Naruto, natural energy can be used to combat itself.

Final thoughts

The Truth Seeking Orbs play a significant role in the series' climax, as they were the primary weapons used by Obito and Madara Uchiha, the main instigators of the Fourth Shinobi World War.

While this article answers the question of what happened to Naruto's Truth Seeking Orbs, the series has vaguely explored this aspect in the conclusion, leaving the mentioned possibility viable but still open to some interpretation.

