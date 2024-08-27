What happens to Nejire Hado at the end of My Hero Academia? Explained

My Hero Academia has introduced several powerful heroes, but none have stolen the show like Nejire Hado. Being one of the "Big Three" students attending U.A. High School, she was a key character around whom important battles and character developments revolve.

The road to her final battles, the growth, and determination of Nejire, with all her inexhaustible energy, was a fascinating journey. But as the dust finally settles, fans wonder what happens to her.

Following the Final War, Nejire graduates from U.A. High School and becomes a Pro Hero, continuing her journey in a world changed forever by the heroes' sacrifices.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

Exploring Nejire Hado's fate at the end of My Hero Academia manga

Nejire Hado as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

After the Final War, Nejire graduated with success as a Pro Hero from U.A. High. The Pro Heroes fought an intense battle against Tomura Shigaraki at the floating U.A. Fortress, where Nejire received severe hits all over her face and torso. Even wounded, she stands bravely by her comrades' side, using her Quirk to block the attacks made by Shigaraki.

Finally, her unconscious body was taken care of and saved by Mirio. Later, Nejire was shown with her injuries nursed, attending the graduation ceremony with everyone else.

What Nejire Hado did in the Final War of My Hero Academia, explained

Nejire Hado as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Nejire played a major role in the final war against Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia. She was among the characters assigned to ensure Shigaraki did not fulfill his obsession.

She was accompanied by top heroes like Best Jeanist and Mirko, along with her best friends Tamaki Amajiki and Mirio Togata. The idea was to confine Shigaraki in the floating U.A. They built a fortress to minimize his potential for destruction.

Wave Motion is Nejire's energy-based Quirk, which she used to counter Shigaraki's terrifying onslaught of mutated fingers from his Quirk Singularity. During the fight, she struggled to push those fingers back and gave all the support she could to her teammates.

She had done several different attacks, and among them, the last was Nejire Pike. But because of Shigaraki's overwhelming power, she got injured and fatigued.

Final thoughts

Nejire Hado as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

By the end of My Hero Academia, Nejire Hado reaches a pivotal point in her heroic career. Badly injured by the time of the highly intense final battle against Tomura Shigaraki, fans find a lot to admire about Nejire's grit and determination.

Nejire Hado proved quite critical during the battle, strongly supporting her comrades and using her powerful Quirk Wave Motion. Eventually rescued by Mirio Togata and recovered from her injuries, Nejire graduates from U.A. High School like her peers into Pro Hero duties.

