Fans were enthralled with the television release of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, one of many Demon Slayer arcs. However, this is not the first time the show has had a significant impact on viewers. Demon Slayer has broken many records since it premiered, and some of its most memorable moments are still fresh in viewers' memories.

However, now that the Swordsmith Village arc has been animated and released, viewers are eager to see the next arc be animated and released as the series nears its conclusion.

Before that, some are curious about the Demon Slayer manga, or more specifically, what the longest Demon Slayer arc is. There aren't many arcs with a long list of chapters, but one Demon Slayer arc stands out and provides fans with a lot of content to read or watch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer manga.

The Final Battle Arc is the longest of the Demon Slayer arc

What is the longest Demon Slayer arc? Explained (Image via Ufotable)

From February 2016 to May 2020, the Demon Slayer manga was serialized in Shueisha's Shonen manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga is divided into 23 tankobon volumes and contains 205 chapters with 11 major plot arcs, namely:

Final Selection Arc

Kidnapper’s Bog Arc

Asakusa Arc

Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

Mount Natagumo Arc

Rehabilitation Training Arc

Mugen Train Arc

Entertainment District Arc

Swordsmith Village Arc

Hashira Training Arc

Final Battle Arc

Of its eleven arcs, the Final Battle Arc is the longest. However, one must remember that the Final Battle Arc is further divided into two parts, namely the Infinity Castle arc and the Sunrise Countdown arc, to comprehend it more fully.

The Infinity Castle arc will begin with Chapter 137 and continue until Chapter 183. This Demon Slayer arc will primarily focus on the Slayer Corps, who will enter Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan.

There, Tanjiro Kamado and the Water Hashira Giyu will battle Upper-Rank Three Akaza, while Shinobu will square off against Doma, an Upper-Rank 2 demon. Furthermore, the arc will include Kokushibo, the upper moon one, who will be seen in action.

On the other hand, the Sunrise Countdown arc will begin with Chapter 184 and continue through Chapter 205, the final chapter of the manga. This Demon Slayer arc, one of many, will primarily center on the fact that, after centuries of training, the Demon Slayer Corps has finally faced Muzan Kibutsuji, their arch-enemy.

In addition, the tense conflict between Muzan and the Demon Slayers will be exciting. Also, Tanjiro will have a vision of his ancestor, which might be the key to defeating Muzan. Will he be able to defeat Muzan now? If so, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Before that, though, the Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc will be an intensely emotional and action-packed experience.

Final thoughts

Finally, with 69 chapters (49 in the Infinity Castle arc and 22 in the Sunrise Countdown arc), it is safe to say that the Final Battle arc is the longest Demon Slayer arc. However, if one were to contrast it with other arcs, one would find that this was not the case, and some arcs, like the Asakusa arc, only had six chapters.

It is primarily because the shorter manga arcs serve to establish the basic framework for the subsequent arcs. Furthermore, because the Final Battle arc is the manga's final arc, Koyoharu Gotouge has worked exceedingly diligently to make it memorable for the readers.

