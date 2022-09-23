What power did Itachi give Naruto? The infamous crow scene, explained

Itachi Uchiha is one of the most influential characters in the Naruto series, and he has played an essential role in the development of the overall plot. When alive, his strength was unparalleled in the Uchiha clan and even other villages.

In chapter 403 of the series, there was a blink-and-miss instance where Itachi transferred some of his powers to the protagonist, Naruto. Even though the series ended a long time back, many are curious to know what Itachi did to Naruto during that moment.

Although some might have overlooked this small conversation between the protagonist and one of Itachi’s clones, it’s still a critical moment in the series. So, let’s look at how that conversation went and the set of powers Naruto got from Itachi.

What was Itachi's intention in transferring powers to Naruto?

Before we get into this topic, it is important to understand a little bit about the events revolving around Shisui’s Sharingan and how it’s related to the topic at hand.

Shisui’s Sharingan ability was called Kotoamatsukami, and due to this ability, Danzo stole one of Shisui’s eyes. Shisui feared that Danzo might take the other eye as well, and therefore, entrusted Itachi with it because he knew the consequences of this eye falling into the wrong hands could be dire. Following this, Itachi implanted the eye on a crow to safeguard it.

Fast forward to chapter 403 of the series, Itachi sent a clone to have a conversation with Naruto. Upon talking to him, Itachi realized that the protagonist would be the only one who wouldn’t kill Sasuke and side with Konoha if Sasuke decided to attack the village. Itachi ended up giving Naruto the crow, which had Shisui’s eye.

Itachi later explained the significance of the crow to Naruto. He stated that he programmed the eye on the crow to use Kotoamatsukami on the person that takes Itachi’s Mangekyou Sharingan. The Kotoamatsukami would be used to cast a genjutsu on the person to ensure that they save Konohagakure.

He suspected that his younger brother would be the one to take his eyes. If Sasuke managed to do it and decided to attack Konohagakure, he would invariably confront Naruto, which made the latter the perfect vessel for power.

Moving on to the Fourth Great Shinobi World War, Itachi was revived by Kabuto using Edo Tensei and was forced to fight against Killer B and Naruto. It was at this point that Itachi used his Mangekyou Sharingan. Upon doing so, the crow with Shisui’s eye was activated, which came out of the protagonist’s mouth.

The Kotoamatsukami was cast on Itachi and caused an override, allowing Itachi to break free from Kabuto’s control and side with Killer B and Naruto. This ruined Itachi’s plans because this ability can only be used once in 10 years. To ensure it didn’t fall into the wrong hands, Itachi used his Amaterasu to kill the crow and destroy Shisui’s eye.

