When does Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 resume? Recap break and Shibuya arc's premiere, explained

The first part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which covered Gojo's Past arc, has captivated fans with the fun but tragic storyline and the characters involved. Having premiered on July 6, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 concluded its first part on August 3, 2023. With Gojo's Past arc wrapping up, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. However, there is a break in the timeline between the two arcs.
The Gojo's Past Arc concluded with a tragic ending, as the formidable duo of Tokyo Jujutsu Tech High, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, unexpectedly became adversaries. With the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc scheduled to premiere on August 31, fans will see how the first part of season 2 affected the current Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will cover Shibuya Incident arc, will premiere on August 31
Premiering on the last day of August, the Shibuya Incident arc will cover the final 18 episodes of season 2 and commence immediately after a brief flashback.
Fans were even given glimpse of a new key visual and trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc on August 24. The arc revolves around the alliance between cursed spirits and curse users established by Mahito and Pseudo-Geto, which will be taking place on October 31, 2018, in Shibuya, Tokyo.
In the Shibuya Incident arc, there are several exciting plot points to anticipate. As per the trailer, the reintroduction of cursed spirits like Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon are much anticipated. Additionally, the mystery around curse user Pseudo-Geto will be further revealed. As the arc progresses, thrilling battles will unfold between the jujutsu sorcerers and the alliance of cursed spirits and curse users.
These clashes will not only showcase their incredible growth but also their personal development throughout their journey. Moreover, the Shibuya Incident's consequences on the jujutsu world and its impact on character relationships will hold significant importance in the storyline.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 part 1: End of Gojo's Past arc
The Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, collectively known as the Gojo's Past arc, reached its conclusion in season 2 episode 5. This captivating arc explored the backgrounds of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, two sorcerer students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, who undertook a crucial mission of safely escorting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Master Tengen.
This arc also sheds light on the profound friendship between Gojo and Geto during their years as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Tragically, the untimely demise of Riko Amanai serves as a catalyst for Geto's descent into darkness, ultimately leading him to part ways with Gojo.
The heart-wrenching finale saw Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest duo facing each other as adversaries from the opposite side of the law. With Geto's choice of eradicating non-sorcerers, the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and season 1 is established. But as fans would know about Geto's supposed death in the movie, the question about his revival would be explored in Shibuya Incident arc alongside uncovering various other mysteries.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 releases recap episodes before the Shibuya Incident arc's premiere
Before the premiere of Shibuya Incident arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has taken a three-week break. During this time, two new compilation episodes have been aired on August 18 to recap the events of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and the anime's first season.
The regular airing of episodes will resume with episode 6 on Thursday, August 31. This break was crucial as it allowed fans to catch up on the anime and prepare for the upcoming arc.
