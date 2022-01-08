Naruto, both the character and the series, kept the fans waiting for the great climax for over 15 years. The first single-issue work of Naruto appeared as early as 1997 in Akamaru Jump. The creator Masashi Kishimoto began serializing it in September 1999 for the globally acclaimed Shonen Jump magazine. Hence started weekly chapters of Naruto that went on for 15 years.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

The series became not only one of the most beloved manga series in Japan, but it created a global frenzy the likes of which didn't really exist before. As of 2022, despite ending, it still remains one of the top-selling manga series ever. The anime only added to this craze and familiarized a wider range of audiences to the story of this blonde-haired, blue-eyed Ninja boy.

Is the Naruto manga finished as of 2022?

Naruto @NarutoVibe Nov. 10th, 7 years ago today the Naruto manga finally came to an end. LEGENDARY! Nov. 10th, 7 years ago today the Naruto manga finally came to an end. LEGENDARY! https://t.co/zUfA2Bo0T8

After a span of 15 years, the manga finally ended its journey on November 10, 2014 with the release of the 700th chapter. With so many chapters, there seemed to be a lot of story arcs, and interesting characters that helped Naruto grow into the person he developed into and gained everyone's respect. According to the fandom, Naruto is not just the story of the protagonist himself, but it sheds light on the life of those around him as well.

From Sasuke, Sakura, Hinata, Shikamaru, Jiraiya, Itachi, Kakashi, Obito, Naruto's parents, and others; it tells a story of how everyone grew up and became strong. Including the hardships and pain they had to face along the way and the sacrifices they had to make.

An incredible world

𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼 岸本斉史 @kishimotomasshi Jinchūriki 人柱力— The Power of Human Sacrifice.



Special people are used as vessels to seal the Tailed Beasts so they can be weapons for the Shinobi world.



As a result, the beasts are trapped and the Jinchūriki are feared & shunned by their own villages. Jinchūriki 人柱力— The Power of Human Sacrifice.Special people are used as vessels to seal the Tailed Beasts so they can be weapons for the Shinobi world.As a result, the beasts are trapped and the Jinchūriki are feared & shunned by their own villages. https://t.co/rPHQY9P05j

With a touch of fantasy, the world of Naruto also seemed to introduce a lot of new concepts that shaped the story to be a lot more interesting. For example, the concept of Chakra, the use of numerous Ninjutsu based on that, different forms of Doujutsu, and even the Tailed-beasts. All of this led to the final battle fought by the Shinobi army to save the world from an evil Goddess. And at last, the final fight between Naruto and Sasuke that according to the fandom, the fans waited for years with hearts in their mouths.

All of this shaped Naruto's journey to becoming the Hokage and gaining everyone's respect from once being the village pariah. Although the fans do not see him becoming Hokage until much later, in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, this destination became a sure thing after his heroic victory, along with Sasuke, in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Even though the Naruto manga ended a long time ago, it still continues to touch the fans' hearts worldwide. Now, with Boruto, the story continues on to the next generatio,n while keeping the fandom updated about what the Naruto fan-favorite characters are up to these days. Keep yourself updated on the same here.

