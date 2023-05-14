When will JojoLands manga return? Manga schedule explained

JoJoLands manga is the ninth arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki. From 1987 until 2004, it was serialised in Shueisha's weekly shoujo manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, then in 2005, it was moved to the monthly seinen manga publication Ultra Jump.

The manga has been well-received by fans and critics alike, who praised its originality, humour, action, and art style. However, the manga has also been troubled by frequent hiatuses, which left fans confused and frustrated.

The third and latest chapter of the manga was published on April 17, 2023. Since then, fans have been wondering about the release of chapter 4.

Chapter 4: Jojolands manga will return this week

JojoLands manga was announced in August 2021 and began serialization in February 2023. He and his crew plan to steal a diamond worth over six million dollars from a Japanese person who has landed in Hawaii with a stand, a supernatural ability that manifests as a physical entity.

The previous JoJoLands manga chapters were released on:

Chapter 1 – February 17

Chapter 2 – March 17

Chapter 3 – April 19

Following this trend, some fans have speculated that JoJoLands manga is following a monthly schedule, which means that the next chapter could be expected in May 2023.

The theory, stunningly, has been confirmed as chapter 4 is set to come out on May 18, and fans can read their adored series from the JoJoLands manga website.

Each JoJo's Bizarre Adventure arc follows a different protagonist

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The series is divided into nine story arcs, each following a new protagonist bearing the JoJo nickname. The Joestar family, who are endowed with extraordinary psychic strength, are the subject of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which tells the tale of the encounters that each member of the family has throughout their life. The story explores the battles between the forces of good and evil and the cursed Joestar bloodline.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure mangaka Hirohiko Araki was born on June 7, 1960, into a middle-class family in Sendai, Japan. His father was a keen manga reader and passed on the interest to him. He grew up with two younger sisters.

Araki is a Japanese manga artist and has been writing and illustrating JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since 1987. He has created the artwork for a number of manga series. The Gorgeous Irene, Baoh, The Bottle of Happiness, Poker Under Arms, Outlaw Man, Say Hi To Virginia, Cool Shock B.T., and Alex Rider are a few of his well-known works.

