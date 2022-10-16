When will Tokyo Revengers manga end? Release date and more, explored

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has been a major hit. The manga was released in March 2017 and garnered a loyal following that kept growing. Four years later, in April 2021, it received an anime adaptation, credit to LIDENFILMS. This helped Wakui's series soar and gain even more popularity.

Five years and more than 250 successful chapters later, Wakui's magnum opus is seemingly nearing its end. However, until recently it was not clear when it would draw to a close and had fans asking - When will Tokyo Revengers manga end?

The Tokyo Revengers manga is reportedly set to end this month

An announcment in the Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 47, 2022 stated that Tokyo Revengers will release its final chapter on October 19, 2022. The manga is set to culminate with Chapter 278.

The final arc of the popular series began in June 2021. Now, the final chapter will be out in October 2022. Also, according to some rumors, an "important announcement" will accompany the upcoming chapter.

Presently, Tokyo Revengers is Kodansha’s bestselling series, and as such, the news that the series would be coming to end came as a major shock to fans. However, author Ken Wakui had been hinting that he wished to conclude the series by the end of 2022.

Tokyo Revengers made its manga debut in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine back in 2017. Till date, 29 tankobon volumes have been released. The 30th volume of the manga has been confimed to release in Japan on November 17.

The series also received a parody spin-off manga, titled Tōdai Revengers. It was written and illustrated by Shinpei Funatsu, with serialization beginning in November 2021. Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket is incharge of running the series. So far, two tankobon volumes have been released.

Season 2 of the Tokyo Revengers anime is set to release in January 2023. Sources state that Draken will be receiving a new voice. The new season will feature the Black Dragons arc, which spans the manga chapters 72 to 121. The first season concluded on chapter 73.

It is possible that the studio may include bits of the Tenjiku Arc, which comes after the Black Dragons Arc. A live-action film of the series is also scheduled for a 2023 release.

Final Thoughts

As the final arc of Ken Wakui's masterpiece draws to a close, fans are hoping that some of the loose ends will be tied. Probably the biggest mystery is - who was the person who pushed Takemichi in front of the train in the beginning? Another loose end revolves around Kisaki and Hanma’s knowledge of time-leaping.

While Wakui did use Chapter 271 to answer a number of questions related to time travel in the series and further clarified Takemichi's power, there are still plenty of questions that remain unanswered. Hopefully, the conclusion will wrap up the manga by looking into this and give fans a satisfactory ending.

