Where to read Black Clover manga after it leaves Weekly Shonen Jump? Reading platforms, explained

When it was recently revealed that Yuki Tabata's beloved Black Clover manga series will leave its longtime home, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, fans were stunned. With Chapter 368, Black Clover will make its mark on this historic magazine after captivating readers for years.

Yuki Tabata and Shueisha's editorial staff determined that the serialization of the manga should transition to Giga to allow the creator some more relaxation owing to scheduling issues and personal health considerations.

However, this is only the start of a new chapter in the adventure. The continuation of the manga will appear in the sibling magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump called Jump Giga. For fans of Black Clover Manga, this changeover ushers in a new, exciting era that includes adjustments to release frequency and reading platforms.

Disclaimer: The author alone is responsible for the views expressed.

Black Clover manga's transition to Jump Giga

Expand Tweet

The shocking announcement that Black Clover manga will no longer be appearing in Weekly Shonen Jump was revealed on the last page of Chapter 368. This declaration wasn't a goodbye to the plot itself, but it did signal a critical turning point for the series. Rather, it included switching to a new platform known as Jump Giga.

The serialization of Black Clover manga will be simultaneously published in English on two platforms: "Manga Plus" by Shueisha and the "Shonen Jump Platform". This international accessibility guarantees that followers from all around the world may keep up with Asta's activities right away.

Expand Tweet

The statement made it clearer that the wait for Black Clover's next installment won't be too long. Jump Giga has a different strategy than Weekly Shonen Jump, which releases comics in fast succession. Each issue will be spaced out by three months because it has a quarterly publication schedule.

In Jump Giga's December 2023 winter issue, the series is scheduled to make its premiere. The upcoming issue of the beloved manga will undoubtedly be different since it ushers in a new era. Yuki Tabata is now able to carefully create each illustration, tying the story's various threads together to produce a satisfactory ending.

While change is in on the horizon, Weekly Shonen Jump's editorial staff emphasised that supporters should maintain their love and belief in Black Clover during these transitions. Fans will be anxiously anticipating this issue to see how the plot develops and fits into its new setting.

Why the sudden switch to Jump Giga?

Expand Tweet

Many people were astonished when Yuki Tabata announced that Black Clover manga will go from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga. The series, which is almost over, has been a weekly fixture, but Tabata's personal life and health have suffered as a result of the tight demands.

Yuki Tabata's remark described his difficulties dealing with the rising demand for a weekly release schedule. He has been developing a solution with the Shueisha editing team. They both decided to change the manga to Jump Giga as an alternative.

The mangaka apologized to the readers for the sudden change. He wanted to finish the serialization of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, given the current publication schedule, he didn't believe he could give the series the greatest finish. With the conversion to Jump Giga, there is more chance for an even more finished story because there is more time to develop each chapter.

Stay tuned for more Black Clover manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.