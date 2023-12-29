Where to read Tokyo Revengers manga after season 3?

With the end of Tokyo Revengers season 3 anime, the series left fans with a cliffhanger ending for the Tenjiku Arc. That said, the anime studio LIDENFILMS has yet to announce if it will be animating the series next season. Hence, given the possibility that Tokyo Revengers season 4 may be delayed for quite some time, fans may be left urging to know what further happens in the series.

The desire to know what will happen next in the anime is bound to push the fans towards the source material, i.e., the manga series. Thus, here we shall reveal what manga chapter fans need to start reading to continue the story from where it ended in the anime's season 3 finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Where to pick up the manga after Tokyo Revengers season 3?

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Fans need to start reading from Tokyo Revengers chapter 186 to continue the story from where it ended. While the anime-only fans must have been left confused by the abrupt end of the third season's finale, in reality, anime studio LIDENFILMS stopped the series' adaptation right where the Tenjiku Arc ended in the manga series as well.

Ken Wakui ended the Tenjiku Arc in chapter 185. Following that, he immediately began the Bonten Arc. The odd thing about Bonten Arc is that, even though Arc started to in chapter 186, the gang gets mentioned for the first time much later in chapter 194. Hence, while the Bonten Arc did begin with chapter 186, those manga chapters seemed more like a conclusion to the Tenjiku Arc.

Kisaki Tetta as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As for the Bonten Arc itself, the arc is only 21 chapters long. Following that, the manga series had two more arcs as part of the Final Saga - Three Deities Arc and Kanto Manji Arc. These two arcs have chapter counts of 29 and 43, respectively. Hence, if one wants to read the remaining series, one would have to read 93 chapters.

What to expect from the Bonten Arc?

Following the end of the Tenjiku arc, the Tokyo Revengers manga saw Takemichi try to deal with Kisaki's death. While Takemichi hated him, he was left amazed after knowing Kisaki had no time-leaping abilities. This meant that he managed to kill people and climb his way to the top of Japan's underworld by risking his single life.

Manjiro Sano as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In addition, the manga also saw Takemichi heading back to the future to check the outcome of his actions in the past, i.e., the Kanto incident. This time, he succeeded in saving Hinata Tachibana and was bound to marry her and live a pleasant life.

That's when he learned about Japan's largest crime syndicate - Bonten. Their leader was Manjiro Sano, who had gone missing right after the Kanto incident. Hence, Takemichi decided to return to the past and talk to Mikey about his malicious decision.