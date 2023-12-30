Where to start Jujutsu Kaisen manga after Shibuya arc? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has concluded after 23 explosive episodes of intense, high-octane action and emotion. The season ending draws the curtain on the much-awaited Shibuya Arc and sets the stage for the Culling Game arc.

Pseudo Geto/Kenjaku was successful in sealing Gojo Satoru, Ryomen Sukuna surfaced once more and wreaked havoc all over Shibuya, and Yuta Okkotsu finally returned from his travels abroad. Season 2 was also marked by the deaths of popular characters Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki. All this is just the beginning, and there is a lot more to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Where to pick up the manga after the Shibuya Incident

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 covered the first 67 chapters of the manga, up until the conclusion of the Death Painting Arc. Subsequently, season 2 animated Gojo's Past Arc and then the Shibuya Arc, covering until chapter 137. Fans eager to continue the story can pick up from chapter 138.

Chapter 137, like the episode, witnesses Yuta Okkotsu's return after his travels. With the Jujutsu world thrust into chaos, he has been appointed by the higher-ups to carry out Yuji's now-reinstated death sentence. Viewers will be greeted with Itadori's Extermination Arc once season 3 premieres.

What happened at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Season 2 ended on a high note, just as fans expected. Yuji Itadori, Noritoshi Kamo, Yuki Tsukumo, Momo Nishimiya, Choso, Panda, and Atsuya Kusakabe battled Kenjaku and Uraume to get the Prison Realm back. However, their attempts were unsuccessful.

The pair managed to hold off the sorcerers as Kenjaku activated his newly acquired Idle Transfiguration. Previously, he marked several non-sorcerers; some had their brains rewired to give them Cursed Techniques and others' bodies were strengthened to bear Cursed objects. These people were rendered comatose.

Upon activation, they awoke from their coma. At the same time, in front of the sorcerers, Kenjaku released countless Curses as well, which ran rampant. The sorcerers managed to retreat and regroup for the time being. As mentioned, Yuta Okkotsu returned and was tasked with certain duties.

Given the situation, the higher-ups decided on the following: Geto would receive another death sentence, Gojo was deemed an accomplice in Shibuya and was exiled, and releasing him would be a crime, Masamichi Yaga received the death sentence for inciting Gojo and Geto, Yuji Itadori's sentence has been reinstated, and finally, Yuta Okkotsu is to execute Yuji.

What to expect next

Yuta Okkotsu being tasked with the executioner's role for Yuji's extermination means fans will get to see a brief Yuji vs Yuta showdown. However, that showdown comes with a little twist, which will be revealed upon reading the manga or waiting for season 3.

As for coverage, at the moment, not much has been announced. But it is likely that, apart from Itadori's Extermination Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will cover the Perfect Preparation Arc and the Culling Game arc as well. The anime will probably introduce another highly anticipated character, the "Restless Gambler," Kinji Hakari in season 3.