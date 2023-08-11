Where to watch Obey Me! anime? streaming platforms explored

One of the most popular anime mini-series, Obey Me! was released on July 16, 2021, in Japan. Based on the eponymous Otome game, this anime featured charismatic characters and a captivating plot and garnered an incredible reception from the anime community.

Since it is based on an anime dating simulation game, Obey Me! is known for its charming characters. The story of this fascinating anime revolves around the daily lives of these characters and presents interesting situations. So far, two seasons of Obey Me! have been released.

Since it has become a very popular anime mini-series, many fans want to know where they can catch up on the episodes of this anime officially. This article explains the streaming details of Obey Me! anime and also shares some other details regarding the anime series.

Obey Me! anime is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation in selected regions

An update from Obey Me! official Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

Fans who cannot wait to dive into the supernatural world of Obey Me! anime and meeting the charming demons of the Devildom have good news. Both seasons are available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform in selected regions. However, to be able to watch this anime on Crunchyroll, users will require a subscription.

The first season of Obey Me! anime can also be streamed on Funimation in several regions, including The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Furthermore, the first three episodes of the first season are also available to watch on Obey Me! anime's official YouTube Channel. As a result, fans who want to get a feel for the Demon Brothers and their daily lives in Devildom can check out the episodes for free.

Plot Of Obey Me! anime

Obey Me! characters (Image via Twitter)

If you are looking for a supernatural anime with charming and lovable characters, Obey Me! is perfect. Just like the Otome game, this anime takes its audience to a supernatural and fantasy world inhabited by demons.

The story of Obey Me! anime revolves around seven demon brothers, Lucifer, Leviathon, Mammon, Satan, Asmodeus, Beelzebub, and Belphegor, and their daily life events.

Visual from the anime (Image via Colored Pencil Animation)

These seven demon brothers are regarded as the strongest demons in the Devildom and serve as officers of the Student Council at the Royal Academy of Diavlo. Being the avatars of the Seven Deadly Sins, they also exhibit dynamic behaviors.

While they are known for their status and fearsome powers, the seven demon brothers have charming and lovable personalities. It's a short and funny anime that portrays each character's different personality.

About the Obey Me! anime adaptation

Visual from Obey Me! (Image via Colored Pencil Animation Japan)

As mentioned, the anime Obey Me! is based on the popular Otome game of the same name. Distributed by the NTT Solmare company, Obey Me! is known as an anime dating simulation game.

The anime adaptation was announced on April 2, 2021, by the official social media accounts of Obey Me. For Akuzon VIP members, each episode of the first season aired a week prior.

The anime adaptation of Obey Me! game was produced by Colored Pencil Animation Japan. Helmed by Kazuhito Omiya, this mini-series had an incredible reception. A second season was subsequently green-lit due to its success and released on July 22, 2022.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

