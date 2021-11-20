Where to watch 'One Piece' Episode 1000

The hype for One Piece continues to grow as Episode 1000 is merely a few hours away from being released. One Piece fans await a huge announcement that will be made when the episode is aired.

Fans want to be informed about the various streaming platforms that will air the much awaited One Piece Episode 1000. Funimation and Crunchyroll will be streaming the upcoming episode as soon as it's released.

'One Piece' Episode 1000: Where to watch, release date, and release time

One Piece Episode 1000 will be available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The two parties have a simulcast agreement which will let the aforementioned parties stream the upcoming episode when it’s released.

According to the official announcement, the release date for One Piece Episode 1000 is 20 November 2022. The release date will differ for various regions due to the difference in time zones. Given below is a list of release time for various regions.

10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

9:00 pm Central Standard Time

12:00 pm Japan Standard Time (21 November 2021)

8:30 am Indian Standard Time (21 November 2021)

Possible big announcement after the release of 'One Piece' Episode 1000

Fans foresaw a big announcement being made when the upcoming episode releases. Certain sources seem to have gotten their hands on some information that could be related to the announcement that will be made.

Scotch @ScotchInformer رسالة المؤلف إييتشيرو أودا بمناسبة الإعلان عن فيلم RED الجديد! والذي سيعرض في 6 أغسطس 2022!



English Ver of Eiichiro Oda message! رسالة المؤلف إييتشيرو أودا بمناسبة الإعلان عن فيلم RED الجديد! والذي سيعرض في 6 أغسطس 2022!English Ver of Eiichiro Oda message! https://t.co/AntObkrwHQ

It seems like One Piece will be announcing a new movie called Red and fans were quick to discuss the content and the possible characters that will be featured in the movie.

They started to dissect the note that was written by Eiichiro Oda, in which he writes about a movie that he's working on.

An interesting detail was picked up that could be a clue to what the movie is about. The letter D in the movie title has three scars that resemble the scars present on Red-Haired Shanks’ face. One Piece fans are hyped as he’s an important character in the show who barely has any screen time. He is the reason Monkey D. Luffy set sail on a pirate adventure of his own. Red-Haired Shanks is an extremely strong pirate who was in Gol D. Rogers’ crew.

It is important to note that information with respect to the upcoming One Piece movie is leaked, and fans will have to wait for One Piece to make an official announcement that will clarify the rumors.

