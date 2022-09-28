Where to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 - Night Family

Rick and Morty Season 6 is in full swing and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for all the episodes to come out. So far, the series has not disappointed its fanbase and has been putting out some good quality content.
Despite a few episodes being released, there is some confusion among viewers with respect to the streaming platforms that feature Rick and Morty Season 6 in their catalog.
This article will provide a comprehensive list of countries that can view this series, along with their respective streaming platforms. Let’s take a look at the list of the platforms that will streaming Rick and Morty Season 6 episode 4, which was released on September 25, 2022.
Rick and Morty Season 6 episode 4 streaming platforms
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 is available on Netflix, HBO Max, Adult Swim, and Warner TV Comedy. However not all countries will be able to view this series on Netflix, and the list of countries that can access it on the aforementioned platform is mentioned below. It is important to note that everyone in the US can view the series on Adult Swim.
These are the countries that can view Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 on Netflix and HBO Max:
1) Netflix
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Botswana
- Estonia
- Greece
- Iceland
- Iraq
- Islamic Republic of Iran
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Lithuania
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- New Zealand
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Swaziland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
- Zambia
2) HBO Max
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Equador
- El Salvador
- Finland
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Netherlands
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
Episode list
- Episode 1 - Solaricks - September 4, 2022
- Episode 2 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived - September 11, 2022
- Episode 3 - Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022
- Episode 4 - Night Family - September 25, 2022
- Episode 5 - Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation - TBA
- Episode 6 - Full Metal Jadrick - TBA
- Episode 7 - Final Destination - TBA
- Episode 8 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA
- Episode 9 - Analyze Piss - TBA
- Episode 10 - Juricksic Mort - TBA
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4- Night Family plot
Jerry’s constant snoring seems to trouble Beth, as she isn’t able to sleep. She goes down to the living room and is startled by Rick, who is seen doing ab crunches on the floor and doesn’t respond to Beth either. The following morning, Beth confronts Rick and asks why he didn’t respond to her the previous night when she spoke to him. That’s when Rick mentions that he used a device called the Somnambulator, that allows him to program the tasks he wants to carry out while he is asleep.
Initially, Rick refuses to share this machine with anyone else, but eventually he caves in and allows everyone to use it. Everyone gets their own night person, and soon problems start to arise.
