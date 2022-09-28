Where to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 - Night Family

Rick and Morty Season 6 is in full swing and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for all the episodes to come out. So far, the series has not disappointed its fanbase and has been putting out some good quality content.

Despite a few episodes being released, there is some confusion among viewers with respect to the streaming platforms that feature Rick and Morty Season 6 in their catalog.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of countries that can view this series, along with their respective streaming platforms. Let’s take a look at the list of the platforms that will streaming Rick and Morty Season 6 episode 4, which was released on September 25, 2022.

Rick and Morty Season 6 episode 4 streaming platforms

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 is available on Netflix, HBO Max, Adult Swim, and Warner TV Comedy. However not all countries will be able to view this series on Netflix, and the list of countries that can access it on the aforementioned platform is mentioned below. It is important to note that everyone in the US can view the series on Adult Swim.

These are the countries that can view Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 on Netflix and HBO Max:

1) Netflix

Afghanistan

Angola

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Botswana

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Iraq

Islamic Republic of Iran

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Lithuania

Mozambique

Namibia

New Zealand

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Swaziland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Zambia

2) HBO Max

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Equador

El Salvador

Finland

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Episode list

Episode 1 - Solaricks - September 4, 2022

Episode 2 - Rick: A Mort Well Lived - September 11, 2022

Episode 3 - Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022

Episode 4 - Night Family - September 25, 2022

Episode 5 - Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation - TBA

Episode 6 - Full Metal Jadrick - TBA

Episode 7 - Final Destination - TBA

Episode 8 - A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA

Episode 9 - Analyze Piss - TBA

Episode 10 - Juricksic Mort - TBA

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4- Night Family plot

Jerry’s constant snoring seems to trouble Beth, as she isn’t able to sleep. She goes down to the living room and is startled by Rick, who is seen doing ab crunches on the floor and doesn’t respond to Beth either. The following morning, Beth confronts Rick and asks why he didn’t respond to her the previous night when she spoke to him. That’s when Rick mentions that he used a device called the Somnambulator, that allows him to program the tasks he wants to carry out while he is asleep.

Initially, Rick refuses to share this machine with anyone else, but eventually he caves in and allows everyone to use it. Everyone gets their own night person, and soon problems start to arise.

