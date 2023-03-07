Where to watch Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie is often considered one of the best in the canon. The Naruto franchise needs no introduction to the anime community and contemporary pop culture in general. The Kishimoto magnum opus has proved time and time again that the epic story of the Uzumaki boy will forever be etched in the history of the manga and anime industry.

Besides the two main series, Naruto and Shippuden, and the sequel Boruto, the franchise also boasts a number of theatrical releases as well over the last few decades. Road to Ninja is the ninth movie in the Naruto franchise, directed by Hayato Date, with a screenplay by Yuka Miyata. Date has also previously served as a director in the Naruto: Shippuden series.

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie can be streamed on Funimation and Crunchyroll

At the moment, the movie Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012) can be streamed on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The movie is also available for purchase on platforms including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube.

The movie was a massive success and was eventually deemed the highest-grossing movie of the entire franchise up until it was dethroned by the 2014 film The Last: Naruto the Movie. This achievement was acknowledged by the mangaka of Naruto Masashi Kishimoto himself, prompting him to do a celebratory illustration of Naruto and Menma.

The popular Japanese rock band Asian Kung-Fu Generation created the soundtrack of the movie with the theme song Sore dewa, Mata Ashita (Well Then, See You Tomorrow). The music composer of Naruto Shippuden, Yasuharu Takanashi was brought in to compose the score of the movie as well.

Fans will be familiar with the voice cast of the movie as they know them from the main series. Here are the main characters of Road to Ninja and their respective voice actors in Japanese:

· Naruto Uzumaki / Menma voiced by Junko Takeuchi

· Sakura Haruno voiced by Chie Nakamura

· Minato Namikaze voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa

· Kushina Uzumaki voiced by Emi Shinohara

· Tobi voiced by Naoya Uchida

· Hinata Hyuga voiced by Nana Mizuki

· Rock Lee voiced by Yōichi Masukawa

· Neji Hyuga voiced by Kōichi Tōchika

· Tenten voiced by Yukari Tamura

· Kiba Inuzuka voiced by Kōsuke Toriumi

· Shikamaru Nara voiced by Showtaro Morikubo

· Choji Akimichi voiced by Kentarō Itō

· Ino Yamanaka voiced by Ryōka Yuzuki

· Jiraiya voiced by Hōchū Ōtsuka

· Tsunade voiced by Masako Katsuki

· Sasuke Uchiha voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

· Kakashi Hatake voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue

· Itachi Uchiha voiced by Hideo Ishikawa

The synopsis of Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie as per the official website of MyAnimeList reads:

"Returning home to Konohagakure, the young ninja celebrate defeating a group of supposed Akatsuki members. Naruto Uzumaki and Sakura Haruno, however, feel differently. Naruto is jealous of his comrades' congratulatory families, wishing for the presence of his own parents. Sakura, on the other hand, is angry at her embarrassing parents, and wishes for no parents at all."

It further continues:

"The two clash over their opposing ideals, but are faced with a more pressing matter when the masked Madara Uchiha suddenly appears and transports them to an alternate world. In this world, Sakura's parents are considered heroes—for they gave their lives to protect Konohagakure from the Nine-Tailed Fox attack 10 years ago. Consequently, Naruto's parents, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki, are alive and well. Unable to return home or find the masked Madara, Naruto and Sakura stay in this new world and enjoy the changes they have always longed for."

However, Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie sheds light on what happens when a threat forces Naruto and Sakura to fight for the Konohagakure of the alternate world and find a way back home.

