Whisper Me a Love Song anime reveals key visual and Winter 2024 release window

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Whisper Me a Love Song finally received its first key visual on August 18, 2023. Scheduled to release in January 2024, the anime will depict a love story between two central characters, Himari and her senpai, Yori.

Based on the Japanese Yuri Manga written and illustrated by Eku Takeshima, Whisper Me a Love Song will fascinate fans with its depiction of love that has multiple layers of meaning. Previously, a promotional video was released featuring the main characters of the series.

The recently released key visual has only heightened the anticipation, and fans cannot wait for more information regarding the anime.

Whisper Me a Love Song anime received its first key visual, and it will release on January 2024

Expand Tweet

Based on the manga by Eku Takeshima, the upcoming TV anime adaptation, Whisper Me a Love Song is scheduled to release in January 2024. Even though an exact release date hasn't been given yet, the anime has unveiled its first key visual featuring Himari and Yori.

The key visual of this romance anime depicts the two characters from Eku Takeshima's Yuri manga spending time together in the classroom. It shows Himari seemingly mesmerized by the dark-haired Yori playing the guitar.

Official key visual for the anime (Image via CLOUDHEARTS/ Yokohama Animation Lab)

A gentle breeze brings in sakura petals from the open window to enhance the mood of love even further. From the illustration, it's apparent that Yori's captivating song accompanied by guitar has left Himari spellbound.

Apart from this promotional illustration, the anime has also released a PV earlier, confirming the anime adaptation of Eku Takeshima's manga. According to the official website of the anime, Whisper Me a Love Song will be broadcast in Japan in January 2024.

About Whisper Me a Love Song anime

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming TV anime is based on the manga written and illustrated by Eku Takeshima. It began its serialization in Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019. Eight tankobon volumes have been published as of July 2023.

Kodansha USA has described the plot of Eku Takeshima's manga:

"Bubby, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back!..."

It adds:

"But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what "love" really means..."

CLOUDHEARTS studio will produce the anime adaptation of Eku Takeshima's manga with Yokohama Animation Lab. The project is helmed by Xinya Cai, who has earlier worked as an assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt anime.

Additionally, Hiroki Uchida will be working as the composer with Minami Yoshida as character designer. The former has worked as a composer for the series Requiem of the Rose King before.

The names of the cast members of Whisper Me a Love Song have also been unveiled.

Hana Shimano as Himari Kino

Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi

Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui

Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi

Ai Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana

Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi

Fans might also like to know that Kana Sasakura and Sui Mizukami will be the singing voice for Yori Asanagi and Shiho Izumi, respectively.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.