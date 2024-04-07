Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

For fans of Yuri romance, the wait is finally over, as Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 is releasing on April 14, 2024. Based on the manga of the same name, the anime adaptation was announced on January 13, 2023, where Yokohama Animation Studio and Cloud Hearts will produce the series.

The two studios are acclaimed for other joint projects: The Great Cleric, The New Gate, and Rail Romanesque 2. Akira Mano is helming Eku Takeshima’s Whisper Me a Love Song, with Hiroki Uchida penning the scripts and Minami Yoshida overseeing the character designs.

The anime’s band SSSGIRLS has provided the opening theme song, “Follow Your Arrows,” while Hana Shimaro, the VA for Himari Kino, has sung the ending theme song, “Gifty.” Follow along with the article to learn more about Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Whisper Me a Love Song anime and manga series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 be released

Initially, the anime was scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2024 in the month of January. However, it was postponed until April due to “various circumstances,” as the official website of the anime stated. Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block at 1:30 am JST.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 10 am Central Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 14, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1

For fans outside of Japan, Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1 will be available to stream on Hidive, the only OTT to license the anime for global release. Unfortunately, fans expecting the series to also be released on Crunchyroll and other streaming giants like Netflix, DisneyPlus, and more will be disappointed to learn that the anime is exclusive to Hidive.

Whisper Me a Love Song cast

Himari and Yori, as seen in the official trailer (Image via Yokohama Animation Studio/Cloud Hearts)

Whisper Me a Love Song boasts a great cast of voice actors who are expected to portray their roles to perfection. Starting off with the protagonist of the story, Yori Asanagi, will be played by the talented Asami Seto, who is acclaimed for the role of Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

Hana Shimano, who recently amassed popularity by playing Lilly in Farmin Life in Another World, will portray the deuteragonist in the series, Himari Kino. Besides the heartwarming duo, the series includes other amazing characters who play a pivotal role in the story, bringing a sense of fun and excitement to the narrative:

Aki Mizuguchi - Mikako Komatsu (Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Mari Tsutsui - Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War!)

Kaori Tachibana - Ai Kakuma (Eris Boreas Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei)

Shiho Izumi - Yuna Nemoto (Shirota in Blue Period)

Momoka Satomiya - Reina Ueda (Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer)

Hajime Amasawa - Chika Anzai (Chisato Nishikigi in Lycoris Recoil)

Miki Mizuguchi - Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War!)

What to expect from Whisper Me a Love Song episode 1

Expand Tweet

Like every anime adaptation of a romance manga, Whisper Me a Love Song is also expected to stay loyal to the original source material. The first episode will start by introducing the upbeat and bubbly Himari Kino, who is all set for her first day of high school. She will be surprised to learn that her childhood friend, Miku Mizuguchi, is placed in the same class

Miku will take Himari to surprise her with a band performance, where the latter gets starstruck by the girl who was singing. Coincidentally, Himari meets the very girl named Yori Asanagi after school and confesses that she has fallen in love at first sight. After consulting with her friends, Yori learns that she has fallen in love with Himari.

During their second encounter, Yori decides to return Himari’s feelings but eventually realizes that the latter’s love is toward music. Still, Yori decides that she has to make Himari feel the same about her.

Read more about:

Why was Whisper Me a Love a Song initial release delayed

10 best rom-com anime everyone must watch

10 romance anime where couples get together early

10 couples with startling age differences

10 sad anime movies that will make you cry

10 saddest anime characters that broke everyone's heart

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Whisper Me a Love Song as 2024 progresses.