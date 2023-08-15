Who is animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Everything to know about the staff behind the anime

Since the premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, fans have been stunned by its animation. While the animation quality of the original Bleach anime wasn't too bad, the new anime's quality has exceeded its predecessor by miles. This led fans to wonder about the staff behind the new anime.

In the new age of anime, fans have focused a lot on the staff behind a title. Hence, anime studios have recently been gaining a lot of attention. This is quite evident from the popularity of studios like MAPPA and Toei Animation.

Therefore, fans are curious about who is animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Studio Pierrot is animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Ishida Uryu as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Studio Pierrot is animating the much-loved anime. Similar to the original Bleach anime, the final arc is also being animated by the same studio. While it should have been quite obvious that the anime studio would not drop a Big Three series and give it to another studio, the difference in animation quality between the two anime grabbed fans' attention.

The company was first established in 1979 by Yuji Nunokawa, who previously worked as an animator and director for Tatsunoko Production. The studio's headquarters is situated in Mitaka, Tokyo, and its logo is the face of a clown (Piero), hinting at the studio's name "Pierrot."

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The animation studio is popular for several anime apart from Bleach, including Yu Yu Hakusho, Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul, Kingdom, Osamatsu-san, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover, and Great Teacher Onizuka. The studio recently also released a movie titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which became the most-watched movie on Netflix in several countries.

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War currently airing its second part, fans can expect the anime to be releasing two more parts in the near future. Hence, fans can expect the anime to finish airing in 2025.

The production staff of the anime

Sosuke Aizen as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tomohisa Taguchi is the director of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime. He has previously directed several other anime, including The Seven Deadly Sins, Black Clover, Assassination Classroom, Akudama Drive, and others. Joining him for the Series Composition is Masaki Hiramatsu. He has previously worked on Toriko and Kara no Kyoukai.

The Chief Animation Directors are Michio Hasegawa, Sei Komatsubara, and Kumiko Takayanagi. Michio Hasegawa previously worked on Attack on Titan and Horimiya. Sei Komatsubara was part of the Steins;Gate and Toradora! teams, while Kumiko Takayanagi worked on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Chief Directors of the title include Hikaru Murata and Mitsutoshi Sato. The former previously worked in Akudama Drive and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, while Mitsutoshi Sato was part of the Naruto: Shippuden and Food Wars teams. Lastly, the character designs are done by Masashi Kudo, whose previous works include Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and Hunter X Hunter.

