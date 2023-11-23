Who is the current highest-rank player in Blue Lock? Ranking explained

The highly competitive football world of Blue Lock sees players competing to be the greatest strikers Japan has ever seen. In the vigorous Blue Lock training regimen, only a few can hope to outshine the rest as the greatest football player and stand on top of the ranking in the program. The competition is fierce so that Japan won't squander another FIFA World Cup.

Ego Jinpachi’s unique program ranks every player in the program by skill level and how great of a football player they really are. Out of the three hundred strikers Jinpachi has chosen, only a few can stand on top of the others.

Who are these players on top? Thankfully, Blue Lock chapter 204 gives fans an official in-universe ranking of the players. This article delves into the player ranking system of the Blue Lock program.

The highest-ranked players in Blue Lock

Who among the cast has the guts to make it to the top ten? (Image via Eight Bit)

Thanks to chapter 204, there is an easy way to see who the top-ranked characters are in Blue Lock’s own universe. The top ten begins with Gin Gagamaru and Kenyu Yukimura at number ten and nine respectively. Gin was one of the lowest-ranked players at Number 296 but skyrocketed to Number 10. Meanwhile, Kenyu began as Number 6 but fell to Number 9 over time.

Hyoma Chigiri, Rin Itoshi, and Reo Mikage are numbers eight, seven, and six in the same order. They’ve also held places all over the board, with Rin even making it to the Number 1 position in the past. Hyoma’s position is impressive as he almost fell out of the ranking entirely before making it to number eight on the list. However, Reo has been comparatively a question mark since his earlier rank was never stated.

Rensuke Kunigami is Number 5 on the ranking, holding this position after a wild turn of events. He went from the bottom two hundred, bouncing around for a while until he hit rank 50 among the players and eventually got eliminated from the running. But then, through a wild card option, he returns to the program and ascends up the ranks to number five.

The top four ranking players of Blue Lock

Main protagonist Isagi makes it into the top four players in the program (Image via Eight Bit)

So, who is the cream of the crop in Blue Lock? Number 4 goes to the main character, Yoichi Isagi, who was nearly at the absolute bottom of the program when he started out as number 299. But over the series, he goes through a meteoric rise to rank Number 1. He’s dropped back down to Number 4, but considering his competition, Yoichi is absolutely killing it.

Number 3 belongs to Meguru Bachira, another player who began in the high two hundred alongside Isagi. He steadily climbed his way up the rankings, though, peaking at Number 2. His competition is Seshiro Nagi, who began in the lower two hundred and has steadily climbed to his position over time, never once losing ground.

But the Number 1 spot belongs to Shoei Baro, another meteoric riser. He makes his way up the ranks of the program, eventually ascending all the way to the first position, making him one of the premier stars of the program. He’s the only character to have chosen to play on Italy’s team, Ubers, as well, putting him among some of the best football players in the world.

So, Shoei Baro is currently the highest-ranked player in Blue Lock. His status there is uncertain, as many others on this list have proven that these rankings are in flux and prone to change. Who might come back on top eventually? Will Nagi secure his spot at the top? Or will Isagi reclaim his throne at the peak? Fans will have to wait and see.

Blue Lock is an addition to the growing list of sports-themed animes. Its popularity is rising thanks to the intense games, characters, and unique take on the storyline. It has also received positive reviews from viewers who are not necessarily soccer fans.

