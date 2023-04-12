Who has Dough fruit in One Piece? Explained

Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus, One Piece, is one of the most comprehensive and vast universes that anime and manga fans are aware of. There are a ton of characters and plenty of Devil Fruits, which on consumption gives people a wide range of abilities. These are predominantly of three types -- Zoan, Paramecia, and Logia.

In this article, we will be talking about the Dough Devil Fruit, which is also known as Mochi Mochi no Mi. This devil fruit was consumed by Charlotte Katakuri, who is one of the Three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates.

One Piece: Taking a look at the Mochi Mochi no Mi and its user, Charlotte Katakuri

Devil Fruit

This particular Devil Fruit in the One Piece series is a Paramecia type that gives users superhuman abilities and it is known for having near infinite possibilities. The user of this Devil Fruit type will have access to a ton of abilities which makes them extremely versatile on the battlefield.

Mochi Mochi no Mi, in particular, allows its users to turn any part of their body into Mochi. As in, users can change their body into extremely viscous, thick, and white-colored dough or Mochi paste that they can control and manipulate.

It is versatile since it can not only be used as a weapon of blunt force but it can also be used to lay traps owing to its adhesive nature. The viscosity and high density does not allow strong explosives and projectiles to pierce or break through it. Malleability and its compatibility with Haki enhance the user’s abilities as Mochi can be hardened into any shape that they choose.

This particular Paramecia fruit is quite special and unique in the One Piece series. This is due to the fact that the user is capable of turning any part of their body into Mochi. This attribute belongs to all Logia-type Devil Fruits in the One Piece series. This feature adds another layer of versatility as demonstrated by Charlotte Katakuri.

Katakuri's abilities as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

This Devil Fruit has the ability to be awakened, which means Katakuri can convert inorganic material into Mochi. Another interesting fact about this fruit is that the user is unharmed by attacks that are not imbued with Busoshoku Haki.

One of the weaknesses of this fruit in the One Piece series is that a generous amount of liquid can impede the adhesivity of the paste. When it’s not controlled by the user, Mochi can be consumed by those with a mighty appetite.

Devil Fruit User

Charlotte Katakuri (Image via Toei Animation)

Charlotte Katakuri, one of the three children of the Charlotte Family, is pirate from the Big Mom crew. He also holds the position of one of the Three Sweet Commanders. He was one of the antagonists in the Cake Island Arc where he displayed the powers of the Mochi Mochi no Mi. During the One Piece: Red film, him and his siblings joined hands with the Red Hair Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates.

He is incredibly talented in the field of combat. He is capable of wielding a Mogura and is a top-notch marksman as well. Additionally, he is one of the few people in the series who is capable of using all three types of Haki.

