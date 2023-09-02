Who is Kuroko Sato? Jujutsu Kaisen creator Akutami once again shows his Love for Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho 

Kuroko Sato, a character from the Yu Yu Hakusho series, has now made an appearance in a different work in the anime genre. In the vast realm of this medium, cre­ators often pay tribute to their influences. One such creator is Ge­ge Akutami, who recently included Kuroko in his magnum opus, Jujutsu Kaisen.

In this way, Akutami not only pays homage to Yoshihiro Togashi's beloved series Yu Yu Hakusho, he also straight-up confirms the existence of the series as a manga within the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. One such example is seen through the character Yuko Owaza and a reference to Kuroko Sato, delighting fans with this exciting link between the two iconic works.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Yu Yu Hakusho and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Kuroko Sato reference

Kuroko Sato as shown in the Yu Yu Hakusho anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the world of anime and manga, creators often pay homage to their influences, and Gege Akutami, the talented mind behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is no exception. With a keen appreciation for the classics, Akutami has once again demonstrated his love for Yoshihiro Togashi's iconic series, Yu Yu Hakusho, in a clever and subtle manner.

This time, the nod to Yu Yu Hakusho comes through the character Yuko Owaza and a reference to Kuroko.

In Jujutsu Kaisen episode 7 of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident arc, fans were introduced to Owaza, a character with a unique connection to the past. What makes this appearance even more intriguing is the comment made by Nobara Kugisaki, one of the series' main characters. She amusingly compares Owaza to the real Kuroko, a character from Yu Yu Hakusho.

Expand Tweet

In the Yu Yu Hakusho se­ries, the character named Kuroko Sato undergoes a re­markable transformation during the Beginning of the Three Kings arc. In her junior high years as a Spirit Detective traine­e, Kuroko was overweight.

However, through rigorous training and an unexpecte­d growth spurt, she experienced significant weight loss and underwent a stunning transformation. Kuroko Sato is then described as a tall and slende­r woman with jet-black hair, styled in a slee­k ponytail. Her complexion is smooth and peachy. This transformation is a striking de­parture from her earlie­r years when she had shorte­r hair and carried some extra weight.

This transformation mirrors that of another character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Expand Tweet

The transformation of Kuroko is directly referenced in Jujutsu Kaisen through the character Yuko Ozawa.

Similarly to Kuroko, Yuko Ozawa experienced a growth spurt - which coincidentally was an exact amount of 15 cm - and significant weight loss during her high school years. This striking re­semblance did not go unnoticed, as Nobara Kugisaki, anothe­r character in Jujutsu Kaisen, jokingly referred to Ozawa as the real-life version of Kuroko Sato.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Manga authors often pay tribute­ to their influences, and Ge­ge Akutami, the brilliant creator of Jujutsu Kaise­n, has also done the same. Demonstrating his deep admiration for Yoshihiro Togashi's maste­rpiece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Akutami subtly nods to the iconic se­ries through the character Yuko Owaza and a me­ntion of Kuroko.

Fans were introduced to Owaza in e­pisode 7 of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaise­n, where Nobara Kugisaki playfully draws comparisons to the re­al-life Kuroko.

These re­ferences highlight the authors' reverence­ for their peers and se­t an exciting tone for the start of the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.