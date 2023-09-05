Who is Luffy in love with in One Piece? Main character's love interests explored

One Piece perhaps has one of the largest casts of well-known characters, with Monkey D. Luffy being the most prominent. From the beginning, Luffy has established himself as a charismatic, entertaining, and strong character who wants to find the One Piece, rule the world as the king of the pirates, and live in freedom.

But aside from this, some want to know who Luffy is in love with in the One Piece series. It is understandable why fans, particularly shippers, have inquired about Monkey D. Luffy's love interest. After all, a man of such stature and with so many admirers, both in real life and in canon, might have a lot of options.

However, Luffy has no love interests in the manga or the anime. The mangaka has frequently clarified why Luffy and the story lack a romantic interest, and there may be a good reason for that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

The biggest theme of One Piece is friendship, and Luffy is entirely focused on becoming the next Pirate King

Even though Monkey D. Luffy is one of the most engaging characters in the One Piece series, he does not have an official romantic interest. However, in the series, several scenes demonstrate other characters' love interest for Luffy. Nevertheless, Eiichiro Oda, the creator, has not confirmed any romantic interest from Luffy's side in the manga or anime.

Moreover, Oda hardly ever focused on the romantic and love-related themes while crafting the story. In contrast to other Shonen series like Naruto, Bleach, or Demon Slayer, where characters like Naruto Uzumaki, Ichigo Kurosaki, and Tanjiro Kamado have romantic interests, One Piece is an exception that focuses on the theme of friendship.

Even then, fans never miss an opportunity to ship their preferred characters. Originally from the East Blue, Luffy is renowned for his fierce independence and amazing bravery. In the series, as Luffy traveled through different seas and entered Grand Line, he encountered a variety of other pirates and characters. Boa Hancock was one such character he encountered. Even though Luffy doesn't feel anything romantic for Hancock, she feels something else.

Luffy and Boa Hancock's relationship

The relationship between Luffy and Hancock was first seen in One Piece's pre-time skip when Kuma sent Luffy from the Sabaody Archipelago to the Amazon Lily Empire after the Straw Hats were split up by his devil fruit. Luffy entered the Amazon Lily's private bathhouse after being sent there by Kuma. There, he discovered Hancock naked and noticed the slave mark on her back.

As this occurred, Hancock became enraged, but when her Devil fruit powers failed to work on Luffy, she became even more furious and ordered Luffy to be killed in a combat match. However, Hancock was taken aback when even that failed. Luffy even shielded her sister's back to conceal the slave mark in the interval before demonstrating that he is not like all men who are egotistical and immoral.

Thus, despite her initial negative opinion of Luffy and her attempt to kill him, she eventually falls in love with him. As a result, their relationship is defined by the fact that she completely and consistently loves him, whereas Luffy is unconcerned with her feelings. But even though he doesn't feel the same way about Hancock, Luffy still has a strong affection for her since he regards her as a true friend and values all the assistance she has given him.

In summation

Luffy in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Aside from Boa, there isn't a serious romance in the One Piece series. Additionally, the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, has stated that he is not interested in creating a romance manga and that he does not believe it would be best if the two characters reciprocated their love.

As a result, while viewers witnessed some romance on Hancock's end, it may not be possible on Luffy's. Furthermore, it is highly likely that Luffy won't show any romantic interest before achieving his main objectives of seeking freedom, traveling with friends, and becoming the Pirate King.

