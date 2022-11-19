10 Naruto characters who can destroy Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Power scaling has been a major theme in anime, as seen in top series such as Naruto and Bleach. It refers to the method of determining a character's power by comparing them to other characters in their series and, at times, other series. This article takes a look at the series mentioned above and which Naruto characters would best Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki in battle.

Before we begin, a little about Ichigo. He was a regular high-schooler with an ability to see souls. However, after a fateful encounter with Rukia of the Soul Society, his life changed forever. He acquired powers and became a Substitute Shinigami. After that, like any protagonist, he fought several powerful enemies and honed his skills as a Shinigami.

Madara Uchiha and 9 other Naruto characters who could annihilate Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the progenitor of the chakra in Naruto. Long before the villages were established, during an era of endless war, Kaguya consumed the fruit of the God Tree and became the first user of chakra on Earth. Being the master of chakra, she possesses all five natures, has the Byakugan and Rinnegan, and has incredible physical prowess.

Up against her, Ichigo Kurosaki would hardly last very long. Even with his Bankai active, Kaguya would overpower him with sheer might.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, was the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki. Though he was quite weak in the beginning, he grew up to be the strongest shinobi in the story. He possessed many abilities that put him far ahead in terms of power, such as - Shadow Clone, Rasengan, a large number of Ninjutsu, Six Paths Sage Mode, Nature Transformation, and a massive chakra reserve.

If pitted against Ichigo, Naruto would undoubtedly come out on top. The number of moves up his sleeve would overwhelm the Soul Reaper in any of his forms. Given his Six Paths mode, healing would not be an issue if he got hit.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's direct rival and teammate was Sasuke Uchiha (reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki). Obsessed with surpassing his comrade, Sasuke went over to the dark side in search of power. Sasuke was probably the only character in the series with the most development.

By the end, he also received the Six Paths' power and a major boost. A vast repertoire of Ninjutsu, Sharingan, Rinnegan, and Bukijutsu are just a few of his capabilities.

Sasuke would easily overpower Ichigo Kurosaki. In terms of speed, Sasuke far surpasses the Shinigami. Even in other areas, the Uchiha would dominate and leave Ichigo in the dust.

4) Double Mangekyo Sharingan Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The leader of Team 7 in Naruto, Kakashi Hatake, was a prodigy. From a young age, he displayed signs of excellence and later became one of the land's most feared shinobi. During the war, Kakashi awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes. This increased the power of his jutsu manifold and even gave him access to a complete Susanoo. It also boosted his Kamui, which he used effectively.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs Kakashi Hatake would only go one way - a victory for the Copy Ninja. Given the latter's prowess for battle, keen intellect, hundreds of copied jutsu, Lightning Blade and its variations, and several other techniques, Ichigo would not stand a chance.

5) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki was one of the two sons of Kaguya and the Father of Ninshu, and the Sage of Six Paths in Naruto. Together with Hamura (his brother), they defeated and sealed the Ten-Tails. Like Kaguya, he possessed a powerful and massive chakra reserve. He had innate and precise control over the chakra, not needing to use hand seals.

He also had the Sharingan, Rinnegan, Senjutsu, Truth-seeking Orbs, Bukijutsu, and other weapons. Needless to say, Ichigo could not possibly go up against the Father of Ninshu.

6) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dubbed "The God of Shinobi," Hashirama Senju was hailed as the strongest of his time. Before Naruto, he was the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki. His powers were so great that he captured eight of the nine Tailed Beasts alone. His might was something straight out of fantasy, with even Madara admitting his inferiority to him throughout their entire lifetime together.

Ichigo Kurosaki would hardly be able to put up a fight against someone of Hashirama's caliber. His immaculate chakra control enabled him to perform large-scale techniques with almost no hand signs. Hashirama was capable of altering entire landscapes during battle.

7) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Famously known as "The Ghost of the Uchiha," Madara Uchiha was the only one who could directly challenge Hashirama. Before Sasuke, he was the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki. He possessed the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and had control of the Nine-Tails Fox. It was the fear of his power that prompted the Shinobi Nations to band together and establish the Shinobi Alliance.

As the only one to match Hashirama, Madara was in a different league altogether. Saying that Ichigo would struggle is an understatement. With the power he possessed, Madara would easily sweep aside the Shinigami.

8) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the Legendary Sannin and served as the antagonist of Naruto. According to the third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, he was a genius whose talents, insight, and determination were considered to be that of a prodigy seen only once in a generation.

His sole goal was to attain immortality and master all the jutsus in the world. Due to this, Orochimaru had a vast range of techniques and would change bodies with time to keep himself alive.

Cunning and deceitful, Orochimaru knew how to wriggle his way out of any situation. It was his sharp intellect that made him a formidable foe, willing to stoop to the lowest of lows to come out on top. Against such a person, Ichigo would definitely find it difficult to win.

9) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Son of Hagoromo, Indra was the creator of Ninjutsu and the progenitor of the Uchiha Clan in Naruto. He amazed those around him with his natural capacities and advanced growth rate. He realized how chakra could be manipulated and thus created various Ninjutsu. As he focused on training, he awakened the Sharingan and upped his battle prowess to a very high degree.

However, influenced by Black Zetsu, Indra became cold and ruthless to an extent. Against such a genius, Ichigo might be able to fight for a brief while before being completely cornered by Indra's vast abilities.

10) Asura Otsutsuki

Asura Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The second son of Hagoromo, Asura was the progenitor of the Senju and Uzumaki Clans in Naruto. Unlike Indra, he was no genius, but eventually, it was Asura who inherited his father's teachings and carried on his will.

He was the kinder and warmer of the two siblings. A late bloomer, Asura achieved his abilities through sheer hard work and dedication, which led him to achieve Ninshu, tremendous physical prowess, Nature Transformation, and Six Paths Senjutsu.

Against Ichigo, Asura would have no trouble given his Otsutsuki bloodline, a huge chakra reserve, and other abilities that made him worthy of propagating Ninshu.

