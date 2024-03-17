10 anime characters like Sai from Naruto

Anime characters like Sai from Naruto are pretty common in the anime media. These are mostly the protagonists of anime series, given the nature of Sai is pretty reminiscent of the average run-of-the-mill main character of an anime.

Sai is a supporting character in the Naruto series introduced in chapter 281. He was introduced as a replacement for Sasuke Uchiha, the deuteragonist of Naruto. From the very start, Sai had a very blunt personality as he didn't know how to read the room. This was due to him being an orphan and his upbringing as a secret agent. This also led to him gaining zero social skills, so he was always seen with a fake smile.

This list features anime characters like Sai who either share his bluntness in behavior or his anti-social attitude.

1) Shiina Mashiro (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou)

Shiina Mashiro as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Mashiro Shiina is the child prodigy of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou and one of the anime characters like Sai from Naruto. She is an excellent artist but lacks the social skills to interact with others due to her upbringing.

Mashiro was sheltered her whole life due to her talent for drawing, due to which she didn't get to interact with people her age. Sorata, the protagonist of this series, was held responsible for her as soon as she got transferred to his school.

2) Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Violet as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

The female lead of Violet Evergarden is somewhat like Sai from Naruto. She is extremely adept at combat but lacks the social skills to interact with people in everyday life.

Violet was gifted to the protagonist of this series, Gilbert, by his brother Dietfried who captured her during the war. The protagonist later gave her a proper name and taught her how to enjoy life despite being on the battlefield.

3) Oreki Houtarou (Hyouka)

Oreki as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Although he is known for being the coolest in Hyouka, Oreki is still one of the anime characters like Sai from Naruto. He has pretty good communication skills when it comes to strangers, but is still an introvert.

He was introduced as a character who would leave home after recess, without spending one more minute at school. Chitanda, the female lead of his series, forced Oreki to interact with people to solve mysteries regarding their after-school Classic Club.

4) Rei Kiriyama (March Comes in Like a Lion)

Kiriyama as seen in the anime (Image via Shaft)

Rei Kiriyama is the shogi master of March Comes in Like a Lion whose parents died when he was young, after which he was adopted by his uncle. He also became the apprentice of this uncle in shogi, which led to him becoming an introvert. This made him one of the anime characters like Sai.

He spent days in his room practicing different shogi moves and not interacting with a soul. The Kawamoto sisters kept Rei alive and happy whenever he got too busy in his professional shogi life.

5) Decim (Death Parade)

Decim as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Decim is the bartender of Quindecim of Death Parade, who judged humans in the afterlife through normal indoor games. He is an anime character like Sai from Naruto due to his lack of communication skills.

He is actually the test subject of Nona, one of the supporting characters of the series. This means that he is just a dummy with no emotions, which puts him pretty close to Sai. Chiyuki, the female lead of this series, was appointed as the assistant of Decim, who in reality, was a human who unalived herself after she couldn't skate anymore.

6) Fushi (To Your Eternity)

Fushi as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

An immortal being created by God, Fushi is a being devoid of any emotions from To Your Eternity. He was created to see how an emotionless being reacted to different stimuli on Earth, thus making him one of the anime characters like Sai.

What makes him different from other anime characters like Sai is that Fushi also learned the importance of emotions as time passed. He learned this through different humans he met during his journey on Earth.

7) Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Rei Ayanami as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gainax & Tatsunoko Production)

Rei Ayanami is an artificial being present in Neon Genesis Evangelion whose true identity as an artificial being was revealed at the end of the series by the father of Shinji, the protagonist of this series.

Rei was created by the genetic makeup of Shinji's mother, Yui. As she was a clone, he was devoid of any emotions and feelings, making her one of the anime characters like Sai. She was also created to link Shinji with his father because they separated after the birth of the former, which resulted in the death of Yui.

8) Misaki Mei (Another)

Misaki as seen in the anime (Image via P.A Works)

Despite being a normal high school girl in Another, Misaki was not treated as one which led to her having less social interaction with others. Because she was isolated by the majority of her class, she developed the personality of an introvert, making her one of the anime characters like Sai from Naruto.

Kouichi, the protagonist of this series, was the only person who could see Misaki and he decided to be friends with her. Later, it was revealed that everyone ignored Misaki on purpose and the protagonist wasn't aware of this because he skipped school due to his illness.

9) Lucy (Elfen Lied)

Lucy as seen in the anime (Image via Arms)

Lucy is a Diclonius girl of Elfen Lied who can use supernatural powers. She was isolated for a major part of her life inside a research ability due to her supernatural powers due to which she was unable to develop social skills. This made her one of the anime characters like Sai.

Kouta, the protagonist of this anime series, helped her get better at interacting with other people as he and his girlfriend adopted her after she escaped from her research facility.

10) Ram (Re: ZERO ~Starting Life in Another World~)

Ram as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Ram is a supporting character in Re: ZERO ~Starting Life in Another World. She is one of the anime characters like Sai from Naruto, as she has an outright blunt personality that doesn't know how to hold back.

Her main target for landing harsh blows was the main protagonist of this series, Subaru. Although she was mostly seen as a rude person, she sometimes showed her kind self to selected people, one of whom was her twin sister, Rem.

