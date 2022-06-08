10 anime characters who are just like Sasuke from Naruto

The name "Sasuke Uchiha" from Naruto is not unheard of, as the character went through several layers to become one of the most famous characters in anime. Introduced as a deuteragonist in the original Naruto series, the audience was shocked to see how he turned into an antagonist in the sequel series, Shippuden.

Sasuke's turn to the dark side triggered many events that we have now come to know in the Naruto: Shippuden anime series. However, he isn't the only of his kind that has followed the trope of being extra serious, turning evil, or betraying their comrades in the quest for revenge.

The following article doesn't focus mainly on Sasuke but on characters from different anime that share the same attitude, personality, and behavior.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Ten anime characters who are similar to Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto

1) Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho

Hiei as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto's author, Masashi Kishimoto, once said that Sasuke's design is the most memorable to him as the main idea was to create him opposite of Naruto. He also said that the idea of designing Sasuke and Sharingan was influenced by Hiei from Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho.

Aside from having similarities in design, both Hiei and Sasuke show the same personality and approach to their respective situations. These characters are powerful enough to handle themselves against strong opponents and have endured a traumatic childhood.

2) Gray Fullbuster from Fairy Tail

Gray Fullbuster as shown in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From being a rival to the series' protagonist to having his village wiped out by a demon, Gray Fullbuster shares many similarities with Sasuke Uchiha. These characters swear revenge on their lives and start training to become immensely powerful.

However, both of them also lose someone close to them at the cost of their powers. In Naruto, Sasuke lost his older brother, Itachi, and in Fairy Tail, Gray lost his teacher, Ur.

3) Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika as shown in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter is the last surviving member of his clan and wields a pair of crimson eyes with tremendous power. If this sounds highly similar to a certain someone from Naruto, then perhaps Kurapika's personality makes him somewhat distant from him.

While both of these characters are on a quest to avenge their fallen clan members, Kurapika is driven solely by revenge and anger towards the dark side, which, unlike Sasuke, will never allow him to join the enemy forces.

4) Uryu Ishida from Bleach

Uryu Ishida as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Uryu Ishida from Bleach might come off as more relatively calm and composed than Sasuke, but that's not usually the case. Both of the characters come from a long line of powerful clans, making them one of the last surviving members in their respective anime.

Aside from Sasuke's Uchiha clan and Ishida's Quincy clan, both have an immense hatred for their family members, alongside an intense rivalry with the series' protagonist.

5) Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia

Todoroki as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Seen as a prodigy and suffering from immense childhood trauma, Shoto Todoroki qualifies more than Katsuki Bakugo in their similarities with Sasuke. Sure, Bakugo has an intense rivalry with the series' protagonist, but Todoroki shares the most similarities in their past, emotions, and personality.

Both being introduced as quiet kids in the class, Todoroki was shown to care for his family despite the abuse he went through as a child, unlike Sasuke. This was mainly because of the proper guidance and support Todoroki received from many heroes since his childhood, which also did not turn him evil.

6) Guts from Berserk

Guts as shown in the manga (Image via Berserk)

Abandoned, betrayed, and possibly anything that can make a person lose their will to live, Guts has seen it all. From being a cheerful guy and loyal swordsman, it didn't take much for his life to turn upside down. This was solely due to Griffith's betrayal and trauma inflicted on him by one of his former comrades.

Like Sasuke from Naruto, Guts is driven by revenge and extreme trauma from the past, where part of him wants to kill Griffith while another still cares for him.

7) Ash Lynx from Banana Fish

Ash Lynx, as seen in the anime (Image via Banana Fish)

From a very young age, Ash Lynx has been the victim of some gruesome things a human can endure. From assault to trafficking, there was no choice but to indulge himself in gang activities. He did so by becoming a gang leader at the age of seventeen.

Both Sasuke and Ash have been the victims of painful childhoods, forcing them to join the dark side and accomplish their goals. While Sasuke swore to avenge the massacre of his clan, Ash swore to crack the mystery behind a drug that made his brother disabled.

8) Scar from Fullmetal Alchemist

Scar as shown in the anime (Image via Bones)

Similar to Sasuke, Scar's entire race became the victim of a massive slaughter, which drove him into a state of vengeance. This led him to a mindset of killing the entire race rather than seeking out only the people responsible. However, after realizing his mistake, Scar decided to help the same race he once swore to destroy, to defeat a greater evil.

On the other hand, Sasuke first decided to avenge his clan by killing his brother. Upon learning more, he then decided to wipe out the entire village of Konoha. Ultimately, he decided to help his rival, Naruto, and the rest of the village take out a greater evil.

9) Yuliy Jirov from Sirius the Jaeger

Yuliy Jirov as shown in the anime (Image via Sirius the Jaeger)

Yuliy comes from a clan of werewolves wiped out by the vampire race. This made him and his older brother, Mikhail, the only survivors of the onslaught. However, the latter was turned into a vampire as a result.

Seeking vengeance on the entire vampire race, Yuliy is like Sasuke, as his aura makes him unapproachable. Throughout his journey of acting on his own, he also finds a purpose in life rather than just killing everyone he finds in his way.

10) Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z

Vegeta as shown in the anime (Image via Dragon Ball Z)

Like Naruto and Dragon Ball, Sasuke and Vegeta are two of the most famous names in anime. However, the latter was forced into becoming a soldier for the evil side after Frieza destroyed his home planet. Over time, he started enjoying what he was doing until he met Goku.

Sasuke is a lot like Vegeta, where both held a strong sense of rivalry against the protagonists, Naruto and Goku. In addition, both of these characters settled with their families and protected their homes in the end.

