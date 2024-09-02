Who is Lumiere in Black Clover? Explained

Lumiere had a huge part to play in Black Clover, especially in the fight against Zagred. However, as evident from the series, he wasn't a new character but one that was etched into the history of the Clover Kingdom. So, who is Lumiere from Black Clover?

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover is a human royal who happened to become the first Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knight Squads. He was trying to form a connection between humans and elves through his sister's marriage with Elf leader Licht. Unfortunately, in a twist of fate, Lumiere was forced to defeat Licht and was named the First Wizard King.

Lumiere's origins and role in Black Clover

Lumiere and Secre as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover was a human royal whose goal was to create magical items that would benefit everyone, including those with next to no magic. While royals looked down upon commoners and elves, Lumiere did not possess any prejudice and wished to unite them.

Hence, one day when he and his sister Tetia happened to run into Licht, the leader of the Elf tribe, he befriended him. While members of the Elf tribe weren't sure about him, he shared his vision of uniting humans and elves together.

Licht and Tetia as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As part of this, after Licht and Tetia fell in love, he supported their marriage. Unfortunately, on the day of the marriage, a devil named Zagred trapped him and massacred the Elf Tribe. Given the circumstances, it seemed like humans killed the elves, but it was the devil.

As for Licht, he wished to stop Zagred from taking his body. Thus, he turned himself into a giant demon and asked Lumiere to kill him after he arrived at the location. To protect his kingdom and help his friend escape the torment, Lumiere complied with Licht's wish and slayed the monster.

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During this, Lumiere was mortally wounded so Secre Swallowtail sealed him in a statue atop the giant skull, following which he was labeled as the first Wizard King.

Years later, during the battle against Zagred, Secre removed the seal from the statue and had Lumiere join her in the battle against the devil. After the battle ended, Lumiere finally met his death.

Lumiere's powers and abilities, explained

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lumiere Silvamillion Clover possessed a Light magic attribute. This meant that he could generate and manipulate light. This included traveling long distances in a short amount of time and shaping light into large arrows that turn into a beam of light. In battle, he is also able to forge light into swords.

Lumiere is also capable of Union Magic, as he was seen combining his magic with Licht's Sword Magic.

In addition, his grimoire also has four leaves, which means that he was an exceptional genius who was loved by mana.

