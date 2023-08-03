Who is the main character of No Guns Life anime? Characters explored

No Guns Life is a manga series written and illustrated by Tasuku Karasuma. It revolves around Juzo Inui, a cyborg soldier called an Extended, who takes on cases involving other Extendeds as a Resolver. The manga has been adapted into an anime and has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
While some individuals appreciate the series for its distinctive premise and intricately developed characters, others have voiced critiques regarding its slow pacing and limited action. However, despite the contrasting opinions, No Guns Life has managed to cultivate a devoted fan base and has achieved significant popularity as an anime series.
Juzo Inui and Tetsuro Arahabaki: The main protagonists of No Guns Life
Juzo Inui, the protagonist of No Guns Life, is an Over-Extended individual. He has a unique appearance with a gun for a head and suffers from amnesia regarding his past. Working as a private investigator, he takes on cases involving other individuals like him who possess extraordinary abilities.
Juzo embodies self-reliance, is constantly smoking, and adeptly handles challenges independently, infusing action scenes with his exceptional combat skills while exuding a distinctive charm in his trench coat.
Tetsuro Arahabaki, a significant character in the story, always accompanies Juzo. He is the kind-hearted and innocent son of Berühren Corp CEO Soichiro Arahabaki, who often finds himself entangled in dangerous situations. Possessing a strong sense of justice, Tetsuro offers valuable assistance in Juzo's investigations.
Side characters of No Guns Life anime
Mary Steinberg, Olivier Vandeberme, Kronen von Wolf, Pepper, and Seven are the series' side characters.
During the war, Mary, Oliver, and Kronen fought alongside Juzo, utilizing their exceptional combat skills to assist him in investigations. Their unyielding commitment to justice drives their mission to create a better world.
Pepper and Seven, known as the Extended, are employed by the Berühren Corporation. They possess exceptional combat skills and frequently come into conflict with Juzo during his investigations. Both individuals hold a deep sense of loyalty towards the Berühren Corporation and remain steadfast in carrying out their assigned tasks.
Each character brings their own distinct personality and skills that contribute significantly to the series.
Juzo unraveling his past in No Guns Life
After the war, a group of cyborg soldiers known as the Extended were discharged. Among them is Inui Juzo, a man whose body underwent a transformation, his head replaced with a giant gun. Struggling to remember his past and unaware of who altered him or for what purpose, Inui now lives his life in the dimly-lit streets of the city as a Resolver. His job entails tackling cases involving others like himself.
The anime series revolves around Juzo, a skilled investigator who tackles various cases involving the Extended. Assisting him are Tetsuro and Mary Steinberg. Mary is an intellectually gifted young woman whom he has taken under his wing. Together, they uncover a conspiracy surrounding the Extended and the corporation responsible for their creation.
As Juzo delves deeper into these secrets, his mysterious past slowly comes to light, revealing the truth about his unique head-gun and those who brought him into existence.
Cast and team behind the anime
No Guns Life was helmed by director Naoyuki Itō and brought to life by Madhouse as the production studio.
The show boasts a talented roster of voice actors who skillfully breathe life into the beloved characters. Notable performers include Junichi Suwabe as Juzo Inui, Manami Numakura as Mary Steinberg, and Daiki Yamashita as Tetsuro Arahabaki.
The manga was published in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine for readers and ran from September 2014 to September 2021. All its chapters were later compiled into thirteen tankōbon volumes. It was adapted into an anime series, divided into two parts for broadcasting. The first part aired from October to December 2019, while the second part was shown from July to September 2020.
