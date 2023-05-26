10 most profitable anime series, ranked

Profitable anime series can cover a broad range of genres, subjects, and styles and are frequently based on manga, light novels, video games, or original storylines. The anime film adaptation of Demon Slayer, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train, broke the box-office record in Japan, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days.

The anime industry is a global phenomenon that produces and distributes animated content from Japan. Some anime series have achieved enormous financial success, bringing in billions of dollars through merchandising, box office, home entertainment, video games, and more.

According to Grand View Research, the anime market size was valued at USD 28.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. Here, we have listed the top 10 profitable anime series of all time according to their projected total earnings.

Yu-Gi-Oh and Gundam are among the most profitable anime series

10) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ($2.6 Billion)

Nezuko in Demon Slayer (Image Via Ufotable)

In the dark fantasy action series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer after his family is murdered and his sister is transformed into a demon by a mysterious enemy. Koyoharu Gotouge is the author of the series, which had its manga debut in 2016. In 2019, Ufotable turned it into an anime series, which was a tremendous success both in Japan and abroad.

This profitable anime series also gave rise to the blockbuster movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which became the all-time highest-grossing anime movie with over $500 million in worldwide box office receipts, according to the data taken from howchoo website.

9) Astro Boy ($3.13 Billion)

One of the first and most well-known anime shows ever is Astro Boy. It was first published as a comic book in 1952 by Osamu Tezuka, regarded as the 'Godfather of manga.' It was turned into an anime series in 1963, the year it was televised in Japan and abroad.

Astro Kid is a robot kid Dr. Tenma built to replace his late son, but he subsequently develops into a hero who fights for peace and justice. Over the years, the anime series has undergone various remakes, with the most recent taking the form of a CGI film in 2009. It became one of the most profitable anime series, earning approximately $3.13 Billion, as per howchoo website.

8) Bleach ($7.24 Billion)

Ichigo Kurosaki's story turned this series into one of the most profitable anime (Image Via Shueisha)

Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager, receives the abilities of a Soul Reaper from Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper who was injured while battling a Hollow, in the supernatural action manga Bleach. The responsibility for defending people from evil spirits and leading them to the afterlife falls on Ichigo at that point.

Tite Kubo started the story as a manga in 2001, and Studio Pierrot and Noriyuki Abe turned it into an anime in 2004. Over 80 countries showed the anime series, which included 366 episodes and four films. As per the data taken from howchoo website, Bleach became a profitable anime series, earning $7.24 Billion by giving rise to a live-action movie, several video games, and memorabilia.

7) Yu-Gi-Oh ($11 Billion)

The fantasy card game series Yu-Gi-Oh centers on Yugi Muto, who uses cards to call out monsters and combat a variety of foes. The manga version of the story was produced by Kazuki Takahashi in 1996, and in 1998, Studio Gallop and Nihon Ad Systems turned it into an anime series. Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's and more spin-offs and successors to the anime series have all been produced.

Earning $11 Billion (as per CBR), this profitable anime series has given rise to many films, video games, merchandising items, and a trading card game that has become one of the all-time best-selling card games, with over 35 billion cards sold globally.

6) One Piece ($21 Billion)

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image Via Toei Animation)

With more than 490 million copies sold globally, One Piece is currently the most popular manga of all time. With over 1000 episodes broadcast to date, it is one of the longest-running anime series ever.

Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew cross the Grand Line in search of One Piece, the famous treasure left behind by Roger, the previous king of pirates, in the epic adventure comedy series One Piece. They come across various foes, friends, islands, races, civilizations, riddles, themes, and emotions.

Eiichiro Oda started the series as a manga in 1997, and Toei Animation turned it into an anime in 1999. This profitable anime show has generated several movies, specials, OVAs, video games, merchandise, and crossover projects, earning $21 Billion, according to the Fiction Horizon website.

5) Fist of the North Star ($22 Billion)

In the post-apocalyptic martial arts series Fist of the North Star, Kenshiro, the heir of Hokuto Shinken, has a lethal fighting method that enables him to kill opponents by striking them in critical areas. To save the helpless and innocent from vicious gangs and warlords, he explores the wasteland left behind by a nuclear war. He also wants to find his girlfriend Yuria, who his competitor Shin abducted.

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara started the series as a manga in 1983, and Toei Animation turned it into an anime in 1984. Many films, OVAs, spin-offs, video games, and products have also been influenced by this anime series, which made $22 Billion, as per the Animated Times website.

4) Gundam ($26 Billion)

The science fiction mecha anime Gundam shows numerous battles between humans who engage in combat using enormous robots known as mobile suits. The anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, which revolutionized the mecha genre with its realistic portrayal of battle and politics, was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise in 1979.

According to the data taken from the Animated Times website, over 50 works, including anime series, films, OVAs, comics, books, video games, and more, have subsequently been produced as part of the profitable anime series' enormous franchise. A devoted fan community of the series also assembles model kits of the mobile suits.

3) Dragon Ball ($27 Billion)

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most well-liked and profitable anime series (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Dragon Ball is one of the most influential and well-liked anime series of all time. Akira Toriyama produced it as a manga in 1984, and Toei Animation turned it into an anime in 1986.

The show centers on the exploits of Goku, a young boy with a monkey tail who trains to become the world's best fighter and looks for the seven mystical Dragon Balls that have the power to grant any request. He encounters allies and enemies along the route, including Bulma, Krillin, Piccolo, Vegeta, and Frieza.

Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball Heroes are just a few sequels and spin-offs produced from the original series. The franchise has also spawned numerous films, video games, merchandising, and crossover ventures, earning $27 Billion, as per the Animated Times website.

2) Anpanman ($45 Billion)

The superhero comedy series Anpanman centers on Anpanman, a living bread character with a delicious bean-paste bun for a head. He battles the nefarious Baikinman and his henchmen, who work to spread illness and taint food. Additionally, he offers assistance to a variety of individuals and animals in need, frequently biting them on the head to reenergize them.

Takashi Yanase started the series as a picture book in 1973, and Nippon Animation turned it into an anime series in 1988. The anime series is one of the longest-running anime series ever, having broadcast over 1500 episodes and 31 films. According to CBR, Anpanman became a profitable anime show, earning $45 Billion and building a vast empire of merchandise, including toys, games, culinary items, and an airplane.

1) Pokemon ($99 Billion)

Pokemon is the most profitable anime series (Image Via Sportskeeda)

According to the Animated Times website, Pokemon is unquestionably the most successful anime brand ever, with over $99 billion in sales and much more to come. Pokemon is short for pocket monsters, which are animals that people or trainers may catch, train, and battle. Pokemon Red and Green, a video game for the Game Boy released in 1996, was the first installment in Satoshi Tajiri's franchise.

Pokemon: Indigo League, an anime series created by OLM in 1997 based on the computer game, follows Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as they journey across many locales to become Pokemon masters. Since then, the profitable anime series has grown to include a wide range of media, including movies, anime spin-offs, comics, trading cards, merchandising, and more.

In conclusion

The profitability of anime series is driven by a combination of factors, including captivating storytelling, established franchises, international appeal, merchandising opportunities, and industry convergence.

Profitable anime series are not only a source of entertainment but also a significant economic force, generating revenue through various channels. As the popularity of anime continues to grow, we can expect the industry to evolve and find new ways to captivate audiences and expand its profitability even further.

