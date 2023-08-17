Who does Muichiro Tokito face in Demon Slayer's final fight? The ultimate battle, explained

Demon Slayer season 3 was viewed as a bit middle of the road by a lot of fans, but most have agreed that Muichiro Tokito was one of the saving graces. The Mist Hashira captivated most people in the audience with his introverted personality, tragic backstory, and his swift and effective battle style, becoming a fan favorite in no time.

Considering that the Demon Slayer anime has a lot of fans that haven't read the manga, several people don't know what the future prepares for Muichiro Tokito.

Fortunately for a lot of Muichiro fans, the Mist Hashira has a very big battle in the Infinity Castle arc and is against a character that has become the stuff of legends in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer's final arc and Muichiro Tokito's role in it

Muichiro Tokito in action (Image via Ufotable).

The final arc of the Demon Slayer manga is where the titled Corp charge into Muzan's Infinity Castle, which leads to the most battle-centric arc in the entire series, with all the characters having an epic battle.

When it comes to Muichiro, he is tagging along with the Shinazugawa brothers (Sanemi and Genya) and Gyomei Himejima to deal with the first Upper Moon, Kokushibo.

Kokushibo is one of the best-written characters in the series, with his backstory connected with Yoriichi because of them being brothers. He has perfected Breathing and also Blood Demon Art, becoming a powerhouse in his own right and a nightmarish foe for the protagonists.

The first Upper Moon's supremacy is shown during the climactic battle against the members of the Demon Slayer Corp as he makes quick work of them during several sections.

This leads to Muichiro Tokito having to take the lead in some portions of the fight, which eventually makes the reader find out that he and Kokushibo are related.

The consequences of the battle

Muichiro Tokito and Kokushibo (Image via Ufotable).

The revelation that Muichiro Tokito and Kokushibo are related is one of the most significant moments for both characters. This moment explains why Muichiro is so naturally gifted when it comes to Breathing and swordsmanship and also serves as one of the last human remains of the demon's past.

However, Muichiro eventually meets his end during the last portion of the battle. While the four members of the Demon Slayer Corp are ganging up on Kokushibo, the latter reveals his full demon form and feels disgusted at what he has become.

Remembering his brother Yoriichi and feeling regret for his life decisions, Muichiro and the others seize this chance to finally take him down.

While this proves to be a victory for the good guys, it takes a heavy toll on them as Sanemi and Gyomei are the only ones that manage to survive.

Both Genya and Muichiro took many heavy wounds during the battle and couldn't make it, dying after the fight was over.

As a side note, it's interesting how characters were fully introduced and died in the same arcs.

Final thoughts

Muichiro in season 3 (Image via Ufotable).

Demon Slayer still has a couple of arcs left but Muichiro has already made an impression in the fandom and people want more of him.

Thankfully, the Infinity Castle arc is one of the most celebrated in the series and the Mist Hashira has a pivotal role in taking down what many fans consider to be the manga's best antagonist, so it's safe to say that Muichiro goes down with a bang.

