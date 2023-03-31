Who does Nezuko marry in Demon Slayer? Explained

Nezuko, Tanjiro’s beloved sister in the Demon Slayer anime, transformed into a demon during the earlier stages of the series. However, she was quite different from other demons in the sense that she refused to consume human flesh. Her mental strength is one of the most inspiring things that fans look up to during the course of the show.

In the animanga series, romance takes a back seat. However, there are pieces of evidence in the manga that suggest characters have love interests. If that’s the case who does Nezuko marry in the Demon Slayer series?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the final arc of the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Analyzing the concluding chapters to ascertain Nezuko’s love interest

Nezuko Kamado as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko marries Zenitsu Agatsuma in the Demon Slayer series. Let’s understand how we arrived at this conclusion. The concluding arc of the manga is focused solely on the fight taking place between the demon hunters and Kibutsuji Muzan.

The demon hunters were pushed to their very limits, but their collective efforts surpassed Muzan’s desperation to live. The latter was killed, but he managed to mortally would plenty of demon hunters that included the likes of Gyomei Himejima, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Iguro Obanai.

The remaining demon hunters of the series picked each other up and celebrated the downfall of Muzan. The Demon Slayer Corps disbanded after they successfully managed to annihilate Kibutsuji Muzan and his underlings. By this time, Nezuko also turned into a human due to Tamayo’s medicine.

Yoshiteru Agatsuma in Chapter 205 of Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The final chapter skips to the current generation where we see characters that look similar to the demon hunters that we’ve come to know and love. Two characters named Yoshiteru Agatsuma and Touko Agatsuma resembled Zenitsu and Nezuko respectively.

In one of the panels, Yoshiteru was reading a piece of “fiction” that their great-grandfather wrote. The story in the aforementioned book revolved around a demon being killed by the collective efforts of swordsmen. In anime and manga, it is very common for mangakas to design characters in a manner that is identical to their parents.

Touko Agatsuma in Chapter 205 (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

This is to establish a familial relationship between them. Similarly, this trend can be noticed in Sumihiko Kamado and Kanata Kamado. They resemble Tanjiro and Kanao, and these two characters’ romantic interest was hinted at during the series. While it wasn’t explicitly stated by the series, it was certainly implied through Yoshiteru and Touko’s character designs, and the fact that they were siblings.

Demon Slayer: About Nezuko

Nezuko Kamado is Tanjiro’s sister who was turned into a demon. Muzan had killed the entire family except for the former, and turned her into a demon for an experiment. He wanted to see if Nezuko could conquer the sun while being a demon. She is a compassionate human being who considered all humans as her family even when she was a demon. She was extremely powerful and was a crucial part of numerous missions.

She also had the ability to heal humans that were poisoned by demons. This was demonstrated in the Entertainment District arc when she healed Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tengen’s wounds when they were poisoned by Gyutaro. Nezuko was also the first demon to conquer the sun, thanks to Tamayo’s efforts in creating a medicine to cure her. Her bravery and kindness are some fo the reasons why she’s a fan-favorite in the series.

