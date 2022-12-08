With 700 episodes, 700 chapters, and 72 tankobon volumes, Naruto gave fans a host of characters to know and love over the years. Each character was unique and had different motivations for their actions. The result - a series with a gripping storyline, stellar animation and engaging characters.

However, an intriguing topic discussed within the community has been that of the age of the characters. It is clear that the three protagonists of Team 7 are around 12 years old in the first part, 15 years old at the beginning of Naruto: Shippuden and 17 by its end.

But with the introduction of faces from long ago, fans have repeatedly asked - Who is the oldest Naruto character?

Who is the oldest Naruto character? Answered

Kaguya, Momoshiki and Kinshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The oldest character in the Naruto series is Kaguya Otsutsuki. She was a member of the Otsutsuki Clan and the matriarch of a branch family, including her children Hagoromo and Hamura. She is said to be over 1000 years old.

Initially, she arrived on Earth with Isshiki Otsutsuki, to cultivate a God Tree and harvest its Chakra Fruit, with which she was to provide for the main family of her clan from another world. She was meant to stand as a sacrifice for the Ten Tails. However, desiring the fruit for herself, she betrayed Isshiki and left him for dead.

Kaguya Otsutsuki and Emperor Tenji in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon landing on Earth, she was discovered by the people of the Land of Ancestors and taken to their Emperor, Tenji. She used her ability to wipe his memory of the encounter and began living with the humans as the Emperor's concubine.

Dispute broke out with a neighboring Land and Kaguya defied an order given by the Emperor in self-defense. Due to that, she was sentenced to be executed which caused her to flee with her assistant Aino. Losing faith in humanity but wanting peace, she went ahead with the God Tree plan and consumed the Chakra Fruit herself.

Kaguya's Rinne Sharingan in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That awakened her Rinne Sharingan and became the first person on the plant to possess Chakra. Using her new-found power, she ended wars and took control of nations. Her deeds earned her the name of the Rabbit Goddess. After establishing peace, she used the Infinite Tsukuyomi to turn humans into an army of White Zetsu.

Soon after, she gave birth to two twin boys, Hagoromo and Hamura, and endowed them with Chakra, which made the duo the first people to be born with it. Ruling as a Monarch and a cruel one, she became feared and was instead termed as a Demon. She found herself overcome by the desire to possess all Chakra. Wanting to absord her sons' Chakra, she became the Ten Tails and challenged them.

The sons of Kaguya, Hagoromo and Hamura, in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Soon, an intense battle followed with raged on for quite a while. In the end, the twins sealed the beast's chakra within its body while using its husk as the core of Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei, creating a celestial body later known as the Moon. Hamura chose to head the clan and departed to the moon to gaurd the beast's remains while Hagoromo remained on Earth and created and spread Ninshu.

However, just prior to her death, Kaguya manifested her will, which took the form of Black Zetsu. Intent on reviving its "mother", it wove a long and twisted plan of manipulation which finally reached fruitition during the Fourth Great Ninja War and Kaguya was revived.

