Who is playing Miss Wednesday in Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2? Vivi's actress and where you've seen her before, explained

Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 is already being recorded, and there have been multiple announcements of the new actors involved in recent months. One of the most notable reveals is the casting of Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday. Charithra Chandran is a somewhat new face in the industry who has already appeared in popular shows such as Bridgerton.

There is no denying that Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 is bound to have some memorable moments since the core focus is the civil war between the country of Alabasta. Fans of the anime and manga know that Miss Wednesday, also known as Vivi, is a major character in that arc. Therefore, Vivi's actress is a very important cast member and can be a deciding factor in this season being a hit or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 has confirmed Vivi's actress

It has been confirmed that the actress who is going to play Miss Wednesday is Charithra Chandran, a 27-year-old born in Perth, Scotland, with Indian heritage. Many people may not have noticed, but she appeared as a Bollywood dancer in the Marvel film The Eternals in 2021, which was her first role in professional cinema.

Her first major role as an actress was in 2021 as Sabina Pleasance in the Alex Rider spy thriller series during its second season. Many viewers might recognize Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma from the hit period drama series Bridgerton.

Beyond that, most of her roles have been in smaller productions such as films like The Talents, Class S, and the comedy How to Date Billy Walsh. It has also been confirmed that she is going to have other projects in the coming years, such as Pillow Talk and Song of the Sun God.

Miss Wednesday's role in the story

Vivi as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The casting of Vivi's actress is an important decision for Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2, as her character is the beating heart of the earlier part of the Grand Line adventure of the Straw Hats. She starts working undercover in Baroque Works as Miss Wednesday, but it is eventually revealed that she is Nefertari Vivi, the princess of the country of Alabasta.

It turns out that Mr. 0, the leader of Baroque Works, has been manipulating the different factions of Alabasta to cause a civil war so he can be in charge at the end of the conflict. In that regard, Vivi gets the help of Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats, so they confront this evildoer, which is very likely going to be the focus of Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2.

Vivi is a fan favorite in the One Piece fandom and goes on several adventures with the Straw Hats, such as Little Garden and Drum Island, thus being viewed as an honorary member of sorts. Additionally, recent events in the manga have shown that her role in the story is far from over.

Final thoughts

The confirmation of the casting for Miss Wednesday was highly anticipated by fans of Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2. Now, it is up to Vivi's actress to do justice to the character and the source material.

