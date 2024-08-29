Who are Tengen's wives in Demon Slayer? Explained

Tengen Uzui from the Demon Slayer series was quite popular when the Entertainment District arc was released. This section of the story has been widely regarded as the best part of the anime so far. Part of the reason for this arc’s success was the Sound Hashira.

Not only is he known for his abilities on the battlefield, but his personality charmed the viewers in an instant. He is a good-looking, flamboyant, and hard-working swordsman whose confidence is often mistaken for arrogance. His efforts kept the demon hunters alive and he was monumental in defeating the Upper Moon 6 demons - Daki and Gyutaro.

Another odd fact about him is that he has three wives. All three of his wives love him dearly and they often help him out in missions that require reconnaissance. This begs the question - who are Tengen’s wives?

Trending

Tengen’s three wives in Demon Slayer, explained

Expand Tweet

This was a shock for most fans since romantic relationships aren’t particularly explored in this shonen title. Given that it is set in a place where death is constant, the atmosphere is a tad bit too grim to explore love. However, Tengen Uzui is one of the only few characters in the series who has canonical love interests. Who are Tengen’s wives in the anime series? Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma are his three wives.

They all hail from the same village where Tengen Uzui hailed from. All four of them were shinobis who specialized in the art of assassination. They are incredibly loyal and loving towards Tengen. While he appears arrogant to most people, he is extremely caring towards them and he would do anything to save their lives.

More about Tengen’s three wives in Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Hinatsuru is one of Tengen’s wives who sports a Lavender-colored short dress. She often uses Kunai when she’s engaged in battle. Among the three, she is the most level-headed and rarely allows her emotions to cloud her judgment. Makio sports a red-colored striped dress. Among the three of them, she is quite hot-tempered and doesn’t back away from a challenge. One can see her bully Suma most of the time in the anime series.

Suma wears a blue-colored dress with a grey-colored Obi. Her reactions are often exaggerated and rather dramatic compared to the other three wives. In most interactions, she appears to lack confidence in herself. Her exaggerated reactions often lead to Makio bullying or reprimanding her for making mistakes.

Expand Tweet

All of them married the Sound Hashira at some point in the animanga series. They were all Kunoichis and were instructed to lay down their lives for the sake of their mission. However, Tengen Uzui had different opinions on this once they fled the village. He asked them to prioritize their lives first, then honorable human beings, and lastly himself. He wanted them to take care of themselves first and then focus their efforts on others.

Following their battle against the Upper Moon 6 demon, Hinatsuru and the other two wives requested Uzui to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps. He had lost an arm and barely survived. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with his wives and live a life of solitude and fulfillment.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback