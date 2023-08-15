Who will be training Boruto during the timeskip? Explored

As Boruto's narrative enters an exciting phase marked by the highly anticipated timeskip, fans eagerly speculate about the upcoming developments for their beloved characters. Among the questions arising after the recent events in Chapter 80, a particularly intriguing query emerges: Who will undertake the training of this young Uzumaki during the time skip?
Boruto, an immensely popular anime and manga series, delves into the captivating journey of Naruto's son - Boruto Uzumaki, as he ventures through the intricate realm of shinobi. This gripping series eagerly builds up to a significant time skip.
Uchiha Sasuke to train Boruto during the timeskip
During the time skip, Boruto would receive training from Sasuke. In Chapter 80 of the manga, the duo successfully escapes the village and evades detection by the Senrigan. It is evident that Sasuke will guide the former's growth as a Shinobi during this period, imparting valuable knowledge and honing his skills.
This development is particularly beneficial for the 12-year-old since he would have otherwise been left to fend for himself. As an experienced and skilled shinobi, Sasuke possesses a wealth of expertise to share with his young protege.
Rumors are also circulating about Kashin Koji taking part in the training during the time skip. However, there is currently no concrete evidence to substantiate this claim. While it remains possible that Kashin Koji may be involved in the training, fans will need to wait for a confirmation about the same.
Recap of Chapter 80 of the manga
In Chapter 80, titled What Dad Would Do!, the story continues with a gripping narrative. Boruto finds himself accused of killing Naruto, while Shikamaru confronts Eida. As EIda's Omnipotence takes hold of everyone, a public announcement by Shikamaru unveils the 12-year-old's alleged crime and deeply affects Sarada.
Meanwhile, Mitsuki sets out to pursue his former friend and teammate while Eida raises questions about Kawaki's extreme approach.
Within this chapter, responding to Sarada's request for protection, Sasuke pledges to stand by the protagonist's side as they prepare for upcoming training. Amidst all this turmoil, Code plots revenge, and Kawaki remains determined to eliminate his rival.
The stage is now set for the eagerly awaited next part of the manga that will surely captivate fans with its thrilling continuation.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
The second part of the manga marks the official start of the time skip. In Volume 2, titled Two Blue Vortex, the story propels fans four years into the future. This new arc explores the aftermath of Eida's Omnipotence ability, which resulted in everyone's memories being rewritten.
Boruto, Kawaki, Eida, Sarada, and Sumire hold onto the truth while others remain oblivious. Alongside this development, fans can look forward to encountering fresh adversaries and allies. Notably, this timeskip brings us back to a dramatic flash-forward scene where the teenage versions of the protagonists clash amidst a decimated Hidden Leaf Village.
This shift occurs after the events chronicled in chapter 80 of the manga.
The timeskip marks a crucial turning point in the series. Fans are eager to witness the 12-year-old's growth as a shinobi and how he navigates through intense training.
