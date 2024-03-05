Why is Bocchi the Rock so popular? Series' success, explored

Bocchi the Rock is one of the most popular anime series in recent years, and that is something that a lot of people are curious about. While most of the heavy hitters in the industry, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and One Piece, are battle shonen series, this anime is about a teenage girl who is trying to overcome her social anxiety and make it with her rock band.

This series has become extremely popular, even going as far as having the main character, Hitori Gotoh, involved in several funny videos with characters such as Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen.

The reason why this series has been so popular is due to the animation, the strong characterization, and the premise itself, which is something a lot of people can relate to.

Explaining the reasons behind the success of the Bocchi the Rock anime

Hitori Gotoh is a teenager with a very simple dream, which is to become a rock musician, but she is struggling a lot with social anxiety. That is something that is shown time and time again throughout the story, with her struggling to do a lot of basic social interactions because of her anxiety and that is something that, ironically enough, has made her quite popular in the anime community.

She is a girl who is struggling to socialize and make friends, which is something that a lot of people, in this day and age, can relate to. That makes her desire to play music all the more compelling since she needs to get herself out there and build connections with people so she can have a band to play with, making her developing relationships with the other girls in the Kessoku Band all the more interesting to see.

The other reason for this anime's success has been the creative direction made by the studio in charge of this production, CloverWorks. The people in charge of this anime really improved upon the source material because they had the possibility to add a soundtrack to a story centered around making music, which is why this series managed to win several awards since it came out in 2022.

More reasons for the series' success

The girls of the Kessoku Band (Image via CloverWorks).

Another reason why Bocchi the Rock has been such a hit is because of the character dynamics between the four girls of the Kessoku Band. While it is true that Hitori is the protagonist and the one with the most growth because of her social anxiety, it's her journey with the other girls in the band that makes the story so enjoyable.

The anime also focuses on their issues as a band, their musical interests, and how they are progressing as a group. This anime has a strong comedic element, which is part of the appeal, and CloverWorks really emphasizes that aspect of the story, but it also has, at its core, a very solid coming-of-age story with these four musicians.

Final thoughts

Bocchi the Rock has been a very successful series because of its strong soundtrack and how the main character, Hitori, is very relatable to people because of her struggles to socialize with people.

It also has a lot of enjoyable comedy, and the dynamics between the band members are some of the strongest moments in the series.

